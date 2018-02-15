Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases New Trailer Released as Tickets Go on Sale

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as tickets are now on sale for the next film installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie sees the nation of Wakanda reeling from the death of the Black Panther, T'Challa (following Chadwick Boseman's death, the actor who played T'Challa in the MCU in 2020). At the same time, Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) emerges from his undersea kingdom of Atlantis with designs for the surface world. It is up to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Dora Milaje, and new heroes such as Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne, who is set to reprise the role as the lead of Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+) to ensure Wakanda's future.

Winston Duke returns as M'Baku, the leader of Wakanda's Jabari tribe. In Black Panther, M'Baku was T'Challa's rival who became an ally in defense of their nation. Speaking to ComicBook.com at D23, Duke hinted at M'Baku's new role in the sequel.

"I think M'Baku is forced to catch up with the times," Duke said. "His role has changed. He survived The Snap, he is now a part of the Tribal Council so he's more forward-facing and less insular. So he's been forced to really be a part of the collective transparency. I think that's a really cool thing for him and you get to see a whole new dynamic including him."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to the official synopsis, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler returns to direct Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, based on a screenplay he co-wrote with Joe Robert Cole. The film stars Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoya, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Martin Freeman as Everett Ross, and Angela Bassett as Ramonda.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is reportedly among the longest films Marvel Studios has ever produced, with a runtime stretching past the 2.5-hour mark. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will open in theaters on November 11th.