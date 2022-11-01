Black Panther: Lupita Nyong'o Doesn't Know About Wakanda Disney+ Series

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will make its way into theaters next week and the world is ready to see how the film will handle the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever will introduce us to a new Black Panther that is rumored to be his little sister Shuri, as well as gives us the first live-action adaptation of Namor. From everything we've seen in the trailers, the film looks like it'll be an absolute blast, with even the critical reception pointing to another hit for Marvel Studios. Ryan Coogler is rumored to be developing a series that is set in Wakanda and we have yet to hear about who will be involved. ComicBook.com's Aaron Perine recently got the chance to chat with Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Nakia in the sequel, where he asked her if she would be appearing in some form in the upcoming Disney+ series and she didn't really have any answers.

"Nothing that I can share," Nyong'o continued while laughing. "Do you know something I don't?"

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 11.

