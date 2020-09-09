Black Panther Is the Most-Streamed Comic Book Movie of the Week

✖

Black Panther has been the most-watched comic book movie on streaming, according to new data released by Reelgood. According to the website, a service which tracks the performance of films and television shows available on streaming services, nearly 17-percent of the site's users streamed Black Panther at one point over the past seven days.

When it comes to movies that fall in the comic book category, that's a bigger chunk than any other movie currently available for streaming. Of the site's two million users, 14.3-percent streamed The Old Guard on Netflix. The top five rounds out with Birds of Prey, Joker, and Avengers: Infinity War.

Though not a proper comic book movie per se, Reelgood also included Extraction on the list in sixth place. The action flick from Netflix stars Thor star Chris Hemsworth and was produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

On the television side, The Boys finished first after debuting its second season last Friday. Of those shows on the site's Top 10 list, a whopping 46-percent streamed the series at some point between Friday and now. The Amazon Prime hit is followed by The Umbrella Academy, Lucifer, Agents of SHIELD, and Doom Patrol in the Top 5.

On the bottom half of the list are The Walking Dead, Watchmen, Stargirl, Legion, and interestingly enough, Netflix's Daredevil managed to crack the list, despite the show introducing its latest episodes nearly two years ago.

The reemergence of Black Panther comes days after the unexpected passing of series lead Chadwick Boseman. Boseman's representatives announced last month the actor passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

"It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman," his team released in a statement. "Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progresses to stage IV."

It added, "A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy."