Black Panther Star Wants to Team Up With Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally been released, and the sequel answers a ton of questions that fans may have had after the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman. Wakanda Forever introduces us to a new Black Panther who you might have guessed is T'Challa's little sister Shuri (Letitia Wright). We also get introduced to the first live-action Namor (Tenoch Huerta) and Riri Williams / Ironheart (Dominque Thorne). The latter of which ends up teaming up with Shuri and the nation of Wakanda to take on Namor and that ends up being quite the good time. Wright is ready for another team-up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with one of the big guns. During a recent interview with NME, the actress revealed that she would love to team up with Tom Holland's Spider-Man.

"Oh man, it's not set in stone or anything like that but I definitely want to work with Tom Holland," Wright revealed "I think he's just dope. It would be really cool to see a mash-up between him and Shuri."

The studio unveiled their plans for the next three years, with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. One thing that wasn't announced on the slate was a third Black Panther movie. Even though it's all but guaranteed that fans will receive a third Black Panther movie, Marvel producer Nate Moore revealed during a recent interview that the studio and Ryan Coogler both want to see the fan response to the highly-anticipated sequel before agreeing to do a third film in the franchise.

"That's a great question. To be honest, this is not me trying to not answer the question," Moore said. "We really want to see how audiences receive the film, and I think Ryan's really interested to see how the film plays before we decide. There are certainly ideas we've floated around of what a third film could be if we get to make it. But until the movie comes out, we're a bit superstitious in that way. We don't want to count our chickens, because you never know what's going to happen."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominque Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is exclusively in theaters now!

