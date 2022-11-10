Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Launches to $10.1 Million at International Box Office

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is roaring out of the gate with a $10.1 million start at the international box office. The latest numbers from Deadline indicate a positive wind for the Marvel sequel. While maybe not the start the first Black Panther had (That film was pre-pandemic and opened during the Lunar New Year in Asia), but Wakanda Forever seems poised to kick things into high gear at theaters across the world. Black Adam has performed admirably over at DC, and this movie is tracking 225% ahead of that project. However, Thor: Love and Thunder was ahead of the Black Panther sequel during its rollout earlier this year. That's probably because summertime blockbusters get the added push of school being out and families being on vacation. Still, after all the handwringing about Phase 4 of the MCU, the company is very optimistic about the performance of Ryan Coogler's latest film.

During a recent Wakanda Forever featurette, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said that this was the most important movie in the history of the MCU. With this kind of strong performance, it could end up being one of the most lucrative as well. "All of us very much believe that this feels like the most important movie we've ever made," Feige explained during the clip. "That is what every crew member focused on every day, and none more so than Ryan Coogler at the helm of it all."

Comicbook's First Impressions of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Comicbook.com has a review of the highly-anticipated sequel. In that piece, we highlighted the grief that resonates throughout the 2 hour and 40 minute runtime. That's not to say there aren't thrills in Coogler's follow-up. This is a Marvel movie after all. But, early critical reception has indicated that Coogler has balanced the road between unbracing tribute to the departed Chadwick Boseman and a straight-forward Marvel sequel. There might be some tears, but they end up reminding you just how special this world is due to the contributions of the entire cast.

"Ryan Coogler forged ahead with his eyes on unifying those contributing to this movie," Perine wrote. "The result is a tale of faith, identity, and legacy built upon the grief of the present. Wakanda Forever floats at the top of Phase 4 by allowing its emotions to overflow in order for something new to grow in its place."

Will you be hitting up the theater to see Wakanda Forever this weekend? Let us know in the comments!