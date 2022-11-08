Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review Roundup

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reviews are trickling in and it seems like Marvel Studios has a bonafide hit on its hands. Multiple outlets note that the film is an emotional journey that examines grief through the loss of King T'Challa. But, through Ryan Coogler and the contributions of his dynamite cast including Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Danai Gurira, and Angela Bassett. All of them bring their A-game in a movie that will have audiences jumping out of their seats and wiping their eyes at different points. Most of the reviews reflect this viewpoint, but larger audiences are just a few days away from seeing it for themselves. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis spoke to producer Nate Moore about how the cast came together.

"It became more of a collective leadership, to be honest," Moore said. You know, Chad was such a north star as far as the character of T'Challa and the world of Wakanda, but, honestly, so is Ryan Coogler. And I think when Ryan and the cast got back together for the first time, it was really about a collective effort to make sure that we were getting all the details right and supporting each other. You know what I mean? So, it was a bit of a different vibe, but it was a very familial vibe 'cause we've also been through it."

Check out some of the early reviews down below!