Marvel Studios' Black Panther, the 2018 blockbuster that introduced the world to Wakanda, is returning to theaters before audiences revisit the African kingdom in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The first Black Panther grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide and won three Academy Awards when it opened as part of the MCU Phase 3 in 2018, following Wakanda prince T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) succession to the throne after the events of Captain America: Civil War. For the first time since its limited re-release in 2019, Black Panther is back in theaters — and back-to-back with Wakanda Forever, opening only in theaters on November 11th.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Black Panther double feature.

What Is the Black Panther Double Feature?

The Black Panther double feature is an opening night back-to-back showing of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which includes an exclusive, two-sided collectible coin with ticket purchase.

When Is the Black Panther Double Feature?

The Black Panther double feature is a one night only event presented by AMC Theatres. Showtimes begin at 12pm on Thursday, November 10th, making double feature moviegoers the first to experience Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters.

How Much Is the Black Panther Double Feature?

Tickets are $22. Included is a movie ticket to back-to-back showings of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a small popcorn, and an exclusive collectible coin.

How Long Is the Black Panther Double Feature?



Black Panther has a runtime of 2 hours and 14 minutes, and the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever runtime is the lengthiest Phase 4 movie at 2 hours and 41 minutes. The Black Panther double feature has a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, including an approximate 20 extra minutes for pre-show and trailers.

Black Panther Double Feature Tickets

Advance tickets for the Black Panther double feature are available for purchase on the AMC Theatres website and app. Each ticket purchase includes the "made in Wakanda" collectible coin featuring the logos of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The Marvel Studios Double Feature Fan Event showing is November 10th only at participating AMC Theatres/Harkins locations. No passes, discounts, or AMC Stubs A-List reservations are accepted, according to the event website.

What Is the Black Panther Double Feature About?



Black Panther: Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" follows T'Challa who returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to become king, but when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Basset), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Windston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.



