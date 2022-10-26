Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett Featured on Essence Cover





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Angela Bassett is on the cover of Essence Magazine again next month. Marvel Studios gave fans a look at the Wakandan Queen rendered in comic style on the front page. While the movie might get rolling in theaters on November 11, three days before, you'll get a chance to read a cover story with the iconic actress. She's been a powerhouse in basically everything she touches. Wakanda Forever is no different in that regard. Her turn as Queen Ramonda in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer had people bawling their eyes out in the convention center and watching at home on their phones. Safe to say, the next MCU movie won't be lacking in the pathos department. Check out the covers for yourself right here.

The Queen herself also spoke about the idea of recasting King T'Challa in this film. Entertainment Tonight asked about some of the fans feeling like that was a way to go. But, she's not trying to minimize the loss of her friend and colleague. "That's interesting. Well I had not thought about that idea," Bassett said of using CGI, "but of course it is Wakanda and they are, in terms of technology, they are so far ahead of the rest of the world that they would be able to bring some of that."

Wakanda’s Queen Forever. Check out the brand-new @Essence newsstand and subscriber-exclusive covers of the Nov/Dec 2022 issue, on sale 11/8.



Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever arrives only in theaters November 11.



Illustrated by: @dariusxmoreno pic.twitter.com/XWHNUZwpF0 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 25, 2022

The star continued, "It's a tremendous loss but Kevin and the Marvel universe and Ryan [Coogler], the director, the writer from before, they are committed to telling [a story] and equally as much as we can, equally planned. So we are looking forward to that. Looking forward to what they come up with." She admits that the studio will "have to do a major pivot and they are still working on that now because none of us knew anything."

The highly-anticipated sequel has a brand-new synopsis: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever struts into theaters on November 11.

Do you like the look of this brand-new cover? Let us know down in the comments!