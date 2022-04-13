Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Praises Ryan Coogler’s Work on Marvel Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is one of this year’s big Marvel Cinematic Universe projects and everyone wants to know what will happen next. The film is heavily rumored to feature a major Marvel character as the villain and give us a new Black Panther. While nothing is confirmed, Wakanda Forever is definitely the film to keep an eye on thanks to director Ryan Coogler. One of the films stars, Angela Bassett, has recently come out in praise of the director. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Bassett showed her appreciation for Coogler’s work.

“I really give a lot up to our director and our writer Ryan Coogler. He’s such a tremendous talent, and everyone that he brings on that set,” the Black Panther actress said. “Everyone in front of the camera and behind the camera, so impressive, and giving a thousand percent of their gifts. So it’s a beautiful place.”

The actress also took the time to remember the late Chadwick Boseman. Bassett recounted the moment she met the actor at Howard University. She was set to receive an honorary PHD and Boseman happened to be her guide at the school.

“Maybe about 15 years ago, I was given an honorary PhD from Howard University. So I went there, and he was my guide, he was my student guide before anything and everything,” Basset continued. “He was an actor there, yeah. He told me that at the opening party, at the premiere party, and I was like ‘You could hold water! I can’t hold water!’”

Not much is currently known about the plot of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as details are being kept to the bare minimum. The film had to be changed after Boseman’s tragic death and fans are wondering what comes next. In addition to being the next chapter in the Wakanda corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the sequel will also introduce another major player to the MCU with actress Dominique Thorne taking on the role of Riri Williams, aka Ironheart.



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to be released on November 11, 2022. Ryan Coogler returns to direct the sequel and is also developing a new Marvel TV series for Disney+ set in the world of Wakanda as well. The film will star Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Cole, Florence Kasumba, Tenoch Huerta and Martin Freeman.

