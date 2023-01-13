Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Danai Gurira Addresses Okoye Spinoff Rumors

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Danai Gurira is teasing that Disney+ series about Okoye that's been rumored for more than a year. The actress visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to talk about the big MCU feature. While she could not confirm the details for him she did say, "I have been told that I can gently allude to this possibility, just gently!" So, that's about as strong of an admission that you're going to get out of one of these actors. Gurira seems like a natural choice to continue to the Wakanda storyline until we get word of Black Panther 3 in earnest. Check out her trying not to spoil anything down below!

Coming out of Wakanda Forever, it's clear that Okoye is in a completely different headspace than every other appearance in the MCU. The A.V. Club talked to the actress about how the kingdom of Wakanda handles the transition from King T'Challa into the unknown. The General might not be the leader of the Dora Milaje anymore, but she's got a massive role to play in the future of these Marvel Studios movies.

"Okoye considers her role very, very vital to the nation and takes her responsibility so seriously," Gurira explained when asked about how she approached the general's mind state after a traumatic event. "In her mind, she is shouldering the nation. She has to protect it. She has to protect the members of the royal family that are remaining. She has to keep it secure. Wakanda is considered compromised because of the loss of Black Panther—so there's a lot that she's shouldering, regardless if there is a Black Panther or not."

When Will We See Her Again For Sure?

The Midnight Angels armor does not exist in the MCU for no reason. Along with its presence, Okoye and Aneka also made off with CIA Agent Ross at the end of Wakanda Forever. They do not seem to be Dora Milaje anymore after the general's banishment. Could there be some espionage in store for the former military leader. Both Talocan and the United States have ulterior motives moving forward. A Disney+ series seems like a good place to pick those threads back up.

Wakanda Forever has a synopsis as it gets ready to hit Disney+: "In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – one of the most highly anticipated film events of the year – Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli."

