Okoye Proves Her Dedication to Wakanda in Marvel's Black Panther Spinoff Finale (Exclusive)

Okoye is out to prove that Wakanda is not without its protectors in the final issue of the Black Panther spinoff. Wakanda is a five-issue limited series that puts the spotlight on different characters in the Black Panther franchise. Readers get to follow the adventures of characters like Shuri, M'Baku, and Killmonger, while also learning the Black Panther's history in "History of the Black Panthers" by writer Evan Narcisse and artist Natacha Bustos. The fifth and final issue of the Wakanda anthology features an Okoye story, one of the many stars of the latest Marvel hit movie, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive reveal of the cover and solicitation for February's Wakanda #5 by Brandon Thomas, Evan Narcisse, José Luís, and Natacha Bustos. The cover of Wakanda #5 is by Mateus Manhanini and shows Dora Milaje leader Okoye in all her glory. A description of the story by Brandon Thomas and José Luís teases how Okoye steps up to defend Wakanda and show her dedication to her country.

"It was an honor to write a story for Okoye, who is the proverbial woman on the wall for the great nation of Wakanda, and show just how far she's willing to go to protect her family," Brandon Thomas told ComicBook.com in a statement. "For me, that determination and fire was on full display in the epic confrontation between her and W'Kabi in the Black Panther film, and that also inspired the story's title. Hope everyone enjoys reading it as much as I did writing it. Wakanda FOREVER!"

Okoye's Role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Danai Gurira portrays Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. As the leader of the Dora Milaje, she is among the many characters mourning the passing of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Okoye gets involved in Wakanda's war with Namor and Talokan, and marketing for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also featured Okoye wearing the armor of the Midnight Angels.

In Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Wakanda #5 goes on sale in February. The cover and solicitation can be found below.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)