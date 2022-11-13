How Black Panther 2 Sets Up a Wakanda Spinoff

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has finally arrived in theaters, dominating the box office on its way to setting November records. At the helm of the franchise is Ryan Coogler, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker that has a new production deal with Disney. Under the deal, Coogler and his Proximity Media are said to be developing several shows for Disney+ that are set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Dominique Thorne's Ironheart.

Safe to say, it's likely Coogler and his team will continue to flesh out the world of Wakanda; luckily for them, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever set up several storylines a Disney+ show could explore. Full spoilers up ahead for the Black Panther sequel! Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the movie.

Is Black Panther going to get a Disney+ show?

Surprising few, Letitia Wright's Shuri officially took over the Black Panther mantle before giving up the Wakandan throne to another bloodline. If one thing's for certain, it's that Shuri won't get a Disney+ show, because she'll continue her role as the Black Panther in a silver screen film franchise.

One angle a Wakanda show could take, however, would be to follow the political intrigue of Winston Duke's M'Baku, the new king of Wakanda. In fact, the film ends with M'Bakuarriving at Warrior Falls to challenge anyone who dares to the throne. Perhaps the series picks up right from this point, featuring M'Baku and a rival Wakandan fighting for the throne. Giving the turmoil the country's undergone through two films in each of the Black Panther and Avengers films, there's likely plenty of stories to be told on the political thriller front.

Is there going to be a Midnight Angels show?

Another likely angle would be the rise of the Midnight Angels, a rogue set of Dora Milaje members. In the source material, Aneka (Michaela Coel) and Ayo (Florence Kasumba) serve as the primary two of the group, something retconned within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In live-action, the two Midnight Angels, at least as of Wakanda Forever, are Aneka and Okoye (Danai Guriria), after the latter was expelled from the Dora Milaje.

An extended series would be able to explore Okoye's departure from the Dora Milaje and what that means for the character in her MCU future.

Now in theaters, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) as they fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. It has yet to be seen where the Midnight Angels tie into the story.

﻿Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.