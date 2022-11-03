Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Tracklist Revealed

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack will be on replay forever. Featuring over 40 international artists and 19 original tracks, including the lead single "Lift Me Up" by Rihanna, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By

soundtrack album drops November 4th from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. Director Ryan Coogler and composer Ludwig Göransson produced the album with Archie Davis and Dave Jordan, creating an immersive and innovative soundscape. According to Göransson — who won an Oscar and Grammy for 2018's Black Panther — "the songs and score are one" in his music for Wakanda Forever.

Marvel has dropped the full tracklist for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, which is available to pre-save on Spotify, pre-add on Apple Music, and up for pre-order as a CD or vinyl on Amazon. Featured artists include Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV Ft. Future, CKay Ft. PinkPantheress, E-40, and Rihanna, whose single "Lift Me Up" made history as the most-added song in U.S. radio history, amassing the most ever single day spins and the largest ever single day audience.

See the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack tracklist below.

"Ryan and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice," Göransson told Marvel.com. "If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention."

Over 2500 hours, 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs, over 40 vocalists, and six studios across three continents and five countries went into making the new Black Panther soundtrack, which follows the 2018 album curated by Kendrick Lamar.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Tracklist

Lift Me Up Performed by Rihanna Love & Loyalty (Believe) Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa Alone Performed by Burna Boy No Woman No Cry Performed by Tems Árboles Bajo El Mar Performed by Vivir Quintana and Mare Advertencia Con La Brisa Performed by Foudeqush and Ludwig Göransson La Vida Performed by Snow Tha Product featuring E-40 Interlude Performed by Stormzy Coming Back For You Performed by Fireboy DML They Want It, But No Performed by Tobe Nwigwe and Fat Nwigwe Laayli' kuxa'ano'one Performed by ADN Maya Colectivo: Pat Boy, Yaalen K'uj, All Mayan Winik Limoncello Performed by OG DAYV featuring Future Anya Mmiri Performed by CKay featuring PinkPantheress Wake Up Performed by Bloody Civilian featuring Rema Pantera Performed by Alemán featuring Rema Jele Performed by DBN Gogo, Sino Msolo, Kamo Mphela, Young Stunna and Busiswa Inframundo Performed by Blue Rojo No Digas Mi Nombre Performed by calle x vida and Foudeqush Mi Pueblo Performed by Guadalupe de Jesús Chan Poot

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Soundtrack Release Date



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack is yours to own November 4th wherever digital music is sold, and available for streaming on Spotify and Apple Music. Composer Ludwig Göransson's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever score album will be available November 11th, the same day the Marvel Studios movie hits theaters.

Lift Me Up by Rihanna Music Video

Listen to "No Woman No Cry" by Tems



Starring Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke, Martin Freeman, Dominique Thorne, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, Alex Livanalli, Mabel Cadena, and Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens only in theaters November 11th.