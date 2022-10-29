Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Watch Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" Music Video

Marvel Studios is getting ready to release their finale Phase Four film with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the first reactions to the film have been stellar. The film is set to introduce us to the next Black Panther due to the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, with Shuri (Letitia Wright) rumored to take over the mantle. Wakanda Forever will also give us a brand new song from pop icon Rihanna after the signer has spent the past few years not releasing new music. The new song is titled Lift Me Up and is the lead single from the film. Marvel has officially released the official music video for the song and it even gives us some new looks at the film. You can check out the video below.

The official press released for the video is as follows: "Rihanna – the global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time – makes her highly-anticipated return to the airwaves today with "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack. The single is now available to listen to, and check out the brand-new music video, directed by the movie's director of photography, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, and featuring footage from the film. Also available are single and artist images, as well as visualizer, lyric videos and an instrumental video. Please share with your readers."

"'Lift Me Up'- a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler -leads the forthcoming soundtrack Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By, available November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack is produced by Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score, composed and produced by Ludwig Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records."

During this years San Diego Comic-Con, the studio revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige seems to think that the multiverse is fine in Jonathan Majors' hands. During the same interview, Feige revealed that the Kang the Conqueror actor is well suited for this role.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told us. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder. The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder is exclusively streaming on Disney+ now!

