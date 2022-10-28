Listen: Rihanna Releases "Lift Me Up" From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to be a momentous occasion when it debuts in theaters next month. Not only will the sequel serve as the final film of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is expected to provide a cathartic celebration of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. Additionally, even the film's soundtrack will have some major milestones, as it provides the musical return of Rihanna, with her first solo single since 2016's "Love on the Brain". It was rumored earlier this month that the Grammy-winning singer had recorded two songs for Wakanda Forever's soundtrack, only for social media teases and an appearance from her at the film's Hollywood premiere to confirm as much.

Now, fans can officially listen to Rihanna's first song from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is titled "Lift Me Up." You can check it out here.

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the leaders of the kingdom of Wakanda fight to protect their nation from invading forces in the wake of King T'Challa's death, and a new threat emerges from the hidden undersea nation of Talokan. The film will see the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Lupita Nyong'o as Nakia, Winston Duke as M'Baku, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, and Martin Freeman as Everett Ross. New cast members will include Tenoch Huerta as Namor, Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams / Ironheart, Michaela Coel as Aneka, Mabel Cadena as Namora, and Alex Livinalli as Attuma.

"It's an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman," Wright said of the film in a recent interview with Variety. "It's jam packed with exciting stuff. November, it couldn't come sooner so I'm excited for you guys to see it. We honored him by committing ourselves to the story that he started, the legacy he started with this franchise, and We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced. And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team. We poured everything into this movie."

What do you think of Rihanna's song "Life Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is currently set to be released exclusively in theaters on November 11th.