Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Trevor Noah Teases Another Cameo in Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is getting ready to hit theaters and wrap up Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. From what we've seen so far, it looks like it's going to top the first film with its heart and in remembrance of Chadwick Boseman. Marvel Studios is known for their use of cameos and all of the random actors to appear in the their projects, with the most recent one being Melissa McCarthy appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. Now it seems that The Daily Show host Trevor Noah's will make another cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Noah teased a possible reappearance in the sequel.

"Are you in the next Black Panther? Of course you're not gonna tell me. Why would you tell me? You just explained to me that you do not like spoilers." To which Noah coyly replies "I'm just saying you should watch it." Which kinda implies that the host will be in the sequel.

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

