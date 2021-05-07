Black Widow: Leaked Images Reveal New Look at Delayed Marvel Studios Movie

In a separate timeline, Black Widow would have been released by now; after all, the Marvel Studios was initially supposed to be released this May. Due to a set of coronavirus-related delays, the Cate Shortland feature is now set for release next May, a full year after its original release date.

Because of the delays, we've already seen a handful of items that couldn't be delayed, mainly products that have to do with the massive machine known as Disney's consumer products division. To date, we've gotten Funko Pops for the feature, a Marvel Collector Corps box, and an entire wave of Marvel Legends figures.

In but a matter of days, Black Widow: The Official Movie Special Book will be released by Titan Comics, bringing forth some new content to help promote the movie. Remember, the feature was supposed to be released by now. Though the book itself isn't due out until next week — November 3rd, to be exact — images from the publication have started to surface online, giving fans some extra Black Widow content ahead of release.

So far, four different images have surfaced, including a new hi-res still of Scarlett Johansson's eponymous character. Then there's a pair of behind-the-scenes looks at Johansson, Shortland, and Florence Pugh. Keep scrolling to see the leaked Special Book images.

