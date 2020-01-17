Marvel’s Black Widow Movie Gets Its First Funko Pops

Funko has unveiled their first wave of Pop figures based on the upcoming Black Widow movie starting Scarlett Johansson as the titular character (aka Natasha Romanoff). The wave includes Black Widow in street clothes, Black Widow in her white suit, Taskmaster with a shield Taskmaster with a bow, Yelena, and David Harbour’s very intriguing Red Guardian character. That’s the Pop figure to get from this wave if you ask us.

These figures are available to pre-order here Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now with shipping slated for March / April. Look for a Pop Black Widow in a gray suit and a Pop Taskmaster with claws to hit Walmart as exclusives in the coming days / weeks. Note that Hasbro also released a Black Widow white suit Marvel Legends figure earlier today.

In related news, yesterday Funko unveiled a glow-in-the-dark Pop figure based on Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.’s) climactic and heartbreaking final scene wielding the gauntlet against Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The figure is live and available to pre-order here with a ship date slated for April.

Note that the Iron Man Funko Pop has been been earmarked as a Previews Exclusive. That means it will be available in limited quantities at comic shops and speciality retailers – so grab one before they sell out. When they’re gone, they’re gone.

Getting back to Black Widow, the official synopsis the film reads:

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha/Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei/The Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz is Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, “Black Widow”—the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—hits U.S. theaters on May 1, 2020.“

Other upcoming Marvel Studios movies on the schedule include The Eternals on November 6th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.

