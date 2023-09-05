Marvel's Blade Is One of the Most Popular Movies on Max

Max recently followed the lead of Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, launching a a daily Top 10 feature of its own. Since Max's Top 10 Movies list first arrived last week, The Flash has unsurprisingly dominated the number one overall spot, having just arrived on streaming the week prior. September 1st saw the addition of a whole wave of movies, including another comic book adaptation that is making a big impression on subscribers.

The original Blade, which stars Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was added to Max on September 1st. After just celebrating its 25th anniversary, the R-rated action movie has seen a big wave of viewership on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service.

According to Monday's edition of the Max Top 10 Movies list, Blade is the fifth-most watched film on the entire service, making it the second-biggest comic book movie on Max. While not in the rankings, Blade II and Blade Trinity were also added to Max.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Max Top 10 below!