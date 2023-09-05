Marvel's Blade Is One of the Most Popular Movies on Max
Blade recently arrived on Max and is already catching the attention of subscribers.
Max recently followed the lead of Netflix, Prime Video, and Apple TV+, launching a a daily Top 10 feature of its own. Since Max's Top 10 Movies list first arrived last week, The Flash has unsurprisingly dominated the number one overall spot, having just arrived on streaming the week prior. September 1st saw the addition of a whole wave of movies, including another comic book adaptation that is making a big impression on subscribers.
The original Blade, which stars Wesley Snipes as the titular vampire hunter, was added to Max on September 1st. After just celebrating its 25th anniversary, the R-rated action movie has seen a big wave of viewership on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming service.
According to Monday's edition of the Max Top 10 Movies list, Blade is the fifth-most watched film on the entire service, making it the second-biggest comic book movie on Max. While not in the rankings, Blade II and Blade Trinity were also added to Max.
You can check out a full rundown of Monday's Max Top 10 below!
1. The Flash
"Barry Allen must coax a very different Batman out of retirement after his attempt to change the past brings back the evil General Zod."
2. BS High
"This eye-opening documentary chronicles the Bishop Sycamore High School football scandal and the team's infamous head coach, Roy Johnson."
3. Get Hard
"Financial fraudster Will Ferrell hires Kevin Hart to 'coach' him on prison life as his sentence approaches."
4. Friday
"A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer."
5. Blade
"A half-mortal, half-immortal is out to avenge his mother's death and rid the world of vampires."
6. The Notebook
"In the 1940s, teenaged debutante Allie Hamilton and local boy Noah Calhoun spend one passionate, carefree summer together and fall deeply in love."
7. Gangs of New York
"In 19th century Manhattan, a young Irish immigrant seeks revenge against the rival gang leader who killed his father."
8. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
"The time of the ape has come...while man struggles to survive in this riveting sequel to Rise of the Planet of the Apes."
9. A Cinderella Story
"Modern-day update of Cinderella with Hilary Duff as the young lady who lives under the controlling grip of her wicked stepmother."
10. Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
"Flint Lockwood creates a machine that turns water into food, but it starts behaving erratically, unleashing spaghetti tornadoes and giant meatballs."