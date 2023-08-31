Max Officially Launches Netflix-Style Top 10 Feature

For a couple of years now, Netflix has featured lists of its daily Top 10 TV shows and movies, displayed prominently on the homepage and app so that users can see what others are watching on a regular basis. Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV+ launched similar features recently, though both services combine TV and movies. On Thursday, Max announced that it had released a Top 10 feature of its own, one that aligns much more closely with Netflix's original concept.

Max took to social media on Thursday afternoon to reveal the official arrival of its Top 10 feature. Starting today, the Max homepage and mobile app have a Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows list to show off the most popular titles. Users can log on and immediately see the biggest titles for each category on a given day.

"Max is The One to Watch when you're looking for what's trending," reads the announcement from Max. "Starting today you'll see Top 10 rows within the app that update daily to show you which series and films everyone is watching."

Max is The One to Watch when you’re looking for what’s trending. Starting today you’ll see Top 10 rows within the app that update daily to show you which series and films everyone is watching. pic.twitter.com/DMZte6qa5g — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 31, 2023

Unsurprisingly, The Flash is leading the inaugural Top 10 Movies list on Max, given that it's a high profile DC movie and it was just added to the lineup less than a week ago. The TV list is being led by Hard Knocks, the docuseries following the New York Jets throughout the preseason.

Coming soon to Max

You can expect these new Top 10 lists to change a lot over the weekend. Friday is September 1st, and Max is preparing to add a ton of new movies and shows on that day. Here's a full list of the September 1st additions:

42

A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)

Aliens in the Attic

Anna

Annabelle

Annabelle: Creation

Annabelle Comes Home

Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)

Be Kind Rewind

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

Boyz n the Hood

Bullet To The Head

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Cat People

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest

Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering

Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror

Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return

Children of the Corn: Revelation

A Cinderella Story

Class Action

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Critters

The Curse of La Llorona

Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)

Date Night

Design Defined, Season 1

Doctor Sleep

Drive Me Crazy

Dutch

The Exorcist

Exorcist II: The Heretic

Fast Food Nation

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Fire in the Sky

Firestorm

Friday

Friday the 13th (1980)

Friday the 13th Part II

Friday the 13th Part III

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning

Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Gangs of New York

Georgia Rule

The Ghost and the Darkness

Heartburn

It

It: Chapter Two

Juice

Just Like Heaven

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Little Shop of Horrors

The Mask

MI-5

Millennium

Mommie Dearest

Ordinary Love

Out of the Furnace

Philomena

Post Grad

The Rage: Carrie 2

Restoring Galveston, Season 4B

Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

The Roads Not Taken

Sabrina

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

She's Funny That Way

Six Days, Seven Nights

Snitch

Source Code

Spy

Sunset Strip

Tears of the Sun

THX 1138

Time After Time

Unfaithfully Yours

XXX

XXX: State of the Union