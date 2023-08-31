Max Officially Launches Netflix-Style Top 10 Feature
Max will now incorporate daily Top 10 lists on its site, showing off the most popular movies and TV shows.
For a couple of years now, Netflix has featured lists of its daily Top 10 TV shows and movies, displayed prominently on the homepage and app so that users can see what others are watching on a regular basis. Amazon's Prime Video and Apple TV+ launched similar features recently, though both services combine TV and movies. On Thursday, Max announced that it had released a Top 10 feature of its own, one that aligns much more closely with Netflix's original concept.
Max took to social media on Thursday afternoon to reveal the official arrival of its Top 10 feature. Starting today, the Max homepage and mobile app have a Top 10 Movies and Top 10 TV Shows list to show off the most popular titles. Users can log on and immediately see the biggest titles for each category on a given day.
"Max is The One to Watch when you're looking for what's trending," reads the announcement from Max. "Starting today you'll see Top 10 rows within the app that update daily to show you which series and films everyone is watching."
— Max (@StreamOnMax) August 31, 2023
Unsurprisingly, The Flash is leading the inaugural Top 10 Movies list on Max, given that it's a high profile DC movie and it was just added to the lineup less than a week ago. The TV list is being led by Hard Knocks, the docuseries following the New York Jets throughout the preseason.
Coming soon to Max
You can expect these new Top 10 lists to change a lot over the weekend. Friday is September 1st, and Max is preparing to add a ton of new movies and shows on that day. Here's a full list of the September 1st additions:
42
A Discovery of Witches, Seasons 1-3 (AMC+)
Aliens in the Attic
Anna
Annabelle
Annabelle: Creation
Annabelle Comes Home
Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Season 1 (AMC+)
Be Kind Rewind
Blade
Blade II
Blade: Trinity
Boyz n the Hood
Bullet To The Head
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Cat People
Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice
Children of the Corn III: Urban Harvest
Children of the Corn IV: The Gathering
Children of the Corn V: Fields of Terror
Children of the Corn 666: Isaac's Return
Children of the Corn: Revelation
A Cinderella Story
Class Action
Crazy, Stupid, Love
Critters
The Curse of La Llorona
Dark Winds, Season 1 (AMC+)
Date Night
Design Defined, Season 1
Doctor Sleep
Drive Me Crazy
Dutch
The Exorcist
Exorcist II: The Heretic
Fast Food Nation
Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)
Fire in the Sky
Firestorm
Friday
Friday the 13th (1980)
Friday the 13th Part II
Friday the 13th Part III
Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter
Friday the 13th: A New Beginning
Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives
Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood
Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)
Gangs of New York
Georgia Rule
The Ghost and the Darkness
Heartburn
It
It: Chapter Two
Juice
Just Like Heaven
Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)
Little Shop of Horrors
The Mask
MI-5
Millennium
Mommie Dearest
Ordinary Love
Out of the Furnace
Philomena
Post Grad
The Rage: Carrie 2
Restoring Galveston, Season 4B
Ride with Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)
The Roads Not Taken
Sabrina
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
She's Funny That Way
Six Days, Seven Nights
Snitch
Source Code
Spy
Sunset Strip
Tears of the Sun
THX 1138
Time After Time
Unfaithfully Yours
XXX
XXX: State of the Union