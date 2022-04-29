Blake Lively Directing Adaptation of Bryan Lee O'Malley's Seconds, Edgar Wright Scripting

✖

Actress Blake Lively has found the film that will mark her feature directorial debut, an adaptation of the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novel Seconds, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Searchlight is developing the project which has a a script by Edgar Wright, who previously adapted O'Malley for the big screen for the fan favorite Scott Pilgrim vs The World feature back in 2010. The Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead director is also producing the film with Marc Platt. Though best known for being in front of the camera, Lively previously directed the "I Bet You Think About Me" music video for Taylor Swift.

Seconds is not the only project by Bryan Lee O'Malley which is in development for an adaptation as it was previously announced that Scott Pilgrim was being rebooted as an animated TV series for Netflix. O'Malley, who created the original Scott Pilgrim series of graphic novels, is writing and executive producing the project alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark's BenDavid Grabinski for the streamer.

A previously released synopsis for the Seconds graphic novel reads as follows: "Katie's got it pretty good. She's a talented young chef, she runs a successful restaurant, and she has big plans to open an even better one. Then, all at once, progress on the new location bogs down, her charming ex-boyfriend pops up, her fling with another chef goes sour, and her best waitress gets badly hurt. And just like that, Katie's life goes from pretty good to not so much. What she needs is a second chance. Everybody deserves one, after all-but they don't come easy. Luckily for Katie, a mysterious girl appears in the middle of the night with simple instructions for a do-it-yourself do-over: 1. Write your mistake; 2. Ingest one mushroom; 3. Go to sleep; 4. Wake anew."

"And just like that, all the bad stuff never happened, and Katie is given another chance to get things right. She's also got a dresser drawer full of magical mushrooms-and an irresistible urge to make her life not just good, but perfect. Too bad it's against the rules. But Katie doesn't care about the rules-and she's about to discover the unintended consequences of the best intentions. From the mind and pen behind the acclaimed Scott Pilgrim series comes a madcap new tale of existential angst, everyday obstacles, young love, and ancient spirits that's sharp-witted and tenderhearted, whimsical and wise."