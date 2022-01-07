Scott Pilgrim Animated Series in Development at Netflix

The world of Scott Pilgrim is about to be headed into a whole new medium. On Friday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that a Scott Pilgrim animated series is currently in the works on for Netflix. The potential project, which does not yet have a series order, is being developed by Netflix and Universal’s UCP, which has produced recent hits such as The Umbrella Academy and Chucky. Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the original Scott Pilgrim series of graphic novels, is writing and executive producing the project alongside Are You Afraid of the Dark‘s BenDavid Grabinski. The pair would showrun the series if it was greenlit. Edgar Wright, who directed and co-wrote the 2010 live-action adaptation Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, will serve as executive producer alongside Nira Park, Marc Platt, Jared LeBoff, and Adam Seigel.

Animation on the project will be handle by anime house Science SARU, with Abel Gongora serving as a director.

Part action fantasy, part romantic comedy, Scott Pilgrim centered on the titular slacker living in Toronto and in a garage band named Sex Bob-Omb with his friends. His life is turned upside down when he meets Ramona Flowers, an American girl who is recently single. But before their love can blossom, Pilgrim finds himself challenged by his love’s seven previous relationships, and must defeat them in over-the-top fashion. The graphic novels were originally published by Oni Press from 2004 to 2010, and spawned the aforementioned film, an infamous video game, and a legion of fans.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wright teased that an anime adaptation of the franchise might be a possibility.

“There’s some plans — and there’s nothing official yet — but there are some plans to revisit the material in an animation way,” Wright explained at the time. “We’ve been talking with Bryan and with Jared for a while [about]: What if we did something with the books in anime form? It’s being discussed as we speak.”

