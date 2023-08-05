Blue Beetle Director Says Film Wasn't Changed by New DC Leadership (Exclusive)

DC Studios is getting ready to release the first project that is confirmed to be part of the universe that newly minted co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have been developing with Blue Beetle, and it's set to hit theaters later this month. Xolo Mariduea (Cobra Kai) stars as Jamie Reyes/Blue Beetle in the film that is being directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) and will also star heavy hitters like George Lopez and Susan Sarandon. Soto recently had the chance to speak with ComicBook.com for Blue Beetle's release, and he revealed if the film was changed by the two new co-CEOs.

Did DC Studios Co-CEOs James Gunn or Peter Safran Change Blue Beetle?

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with Soto for the release of Blue Beetle, and the director revealed that Gunn and Safran haven't changed the upcoming DC Studios movie. The Blue Beetle director says that the movie lucked out because they developed it as a standalone project.

"No," Soto told us in an exclusive interview for Blue Beetle. "I think we were smart right off the bat into making this a stand alone. Of course conversations happen because of the way cultures are shifting in terms of superhero, everybody needs to belong to a clique. And although that is a promise that can happen, we wanted to give this first movie and in proper introduction to just Jamie Reyes, right? And his family. That's why the movie, we take our time introducing you to every family member and their dynamics so that you can fall in love with them. So that once the scarab attaches to him all he'll breaks loose, right? So by doing so, we're able to create a fresh take on the origin story where the family is involved when the family or family member has a heroic arc and are active participants in the formation of Jamie Reyes as Blue Beetle."

What happens in Blue Beetle?

Here's DC Studios' official synopsis for Blue Beetle: "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

The Blue Beetle cast will also feature Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle will hit theaters on August 18th.

