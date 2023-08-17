Blue Beetle Fan Art Highlights Xolo Mariduena's DC Hero Before Film’s Release

DC Studios is gearing up to release the first project confirmed to be a part of their upcoming rebooted DC Universe, and fans are super excited to see it. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Blue Beetle will be a ton of fun. Early reactions to Blue Beetle have been relatively positive, and it has quickly become the highest-rated superhero movie of the year. Blue Beetle will star Xolo Mariduena (Cobra Kai) and be released later this week. This artist has decided to excite the film by creating a new concept that shows off Mariduena in his costume.

Blue Beetle Fan Art

An artist on Instagram who goes by the handle of @Spdrmnkyxxiii created a new concept that celebrates the release of Blue Beetle. In the fan art, we see Xolo Maridueña transforming into his superhero, and it actually looks fantastic. It's accompanied by the recently released score for Blue Beetle and makes you want to see the film even more. You can check out the fan art below.

What is Blue Beetle about?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Alongside Maridueña, Blue Beetle, features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle arrives on August 18th. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Blue Beetle and Xolo Maridueña as we learn it!

What do you think about this fan art? Are you excited about Blue Beetle? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!