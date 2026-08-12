An Underrated 2022 Thriller Is Leaving Netflix Just as It’s Eagerly Anticipated Sequel Hits Theaters

As genres go, thriller sometimes gets overlooked. It’s a genre that frequently gets wrapped up into other genres, like horror or sci-fi, and it’s rare that a true, straightforward thriller movie makes its way to theaters to keep audiences on the edge of their seat. Even when they do, they often don’t quite get the appreciation that they deserve and while they might get solid reviews and do reasonably well at the box office, it is often streaming where they genuinely find their time to shine. That’s the case with one 2022 thriller that really climbed to new heights when it hit Netflix. It’s a film that’s streaming popularity earned it a sequel hitting theaters in just a few weeks but if you want to revisit the original, time is running out.

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2022’s Fall is currently set to leave Netflix on August 15th, just two weeks ahead of the arrival of its sequel, Fall 2: Deadpoint, in theaters. Fall is directed by Scott Man and stars Grace Caroline Currey and Virginia Gardner as friends Becky and Shiloh who climb a decommissioned 2000-foot television tower in the desert together on the anniversary of the death of Becky’s husband, Dan, who had died the year previously in a climbing fall of his own. The intent is to scatter Dan’s ashes, but things go awry when the pair end up stranded on the tower when their only way down breaks. A harrowing tale of survival with a stunning twist, it received critical praise and was a box office success, but it was streaming where the film truly took off.

Fall’s Second Life on Streaming Launched a Franchise

While Fall did well in theaters, it was its arrival on Netflix that ended up being the biggest twist of all for Fall. As has been the case with many movies in the streaming era, it’s arrival on Netflix introduced it to a completely new audience and it quickly began climbing the streamer’s top 10. As the film grew in popularity, not one but two sequels were announced by October 2023 with Mann returning to produce both films and direct the third. What might have merely ended with a well-crafted thriller that delivered an entirely unexpected twist ended up becoming a franchise — and the second film in that franchise, Fall 2: Deadpoint, will open in theaters on September 2nd.

And it’s the timing of Fall 2: Deadpoint’s arrival in theaters that is particularly interesting juxtaposed with Fall leaving Netflix on Saturday. With the sequel headed to theaters, one would expect that the original movie might itself see a surge in popularity once again, something that makes its departure seem counterintuitive. However, when a movie leaves a streaming service it is often a matter of licensing agreements and their expirations, which could be what is at play here. Fall was distributed by Lionsgate in theaters and with Lionsgate having a deal with Amazon, it is very possible that the movie could be moving to Prime Video in the coming weeks and months. Until then, fans have until August 15th to stream Fall on Netflix and prepare for the sequel.