Blue Beetle Fan Art Hypes Up Xolo Mariduena’s Upcoming DC Movie

Warner Bros. Discovery went through a bit of an overhaul last year after their big merger was completed and it seems to focus on tax breaks and finding the right person to lead their DC Comics franchise. Newly appointed CEO David Zaslav began his reign by canceling projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins and hired James Gunn and Peter Safran as co-CEOs of DC Studios. One of the projects that the studio confirmed was safe was the upcoming Blue Beetle film starring Xolo Maridueña (Cobra Kai). As of right now, Blue Beetle is set to hit theaters later this year and fans are getting really excited for what's to come. One fan even created an awesome peace of fan art that is meant to hype up the film's release.

An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Clements.Ink created a design that shows off the film's Blue Beetle costume. In the fan art you see Maridueña in his Blue Beetle suit from the set photos that were released last year but he's not wearing the characters iconic mask. Everyone, including the artist, seems to be excited for this new entry into the DCU and from the looks of it it might be a great time. You can check out the fan art below!

The Blue Beetle star was fan-cast before ultimately landing the role. The actor comes from Cobra Kai fame and thinks that the series prepared him for his role as the DC Comics series. Marindueña revealed as much in a recent interview with Variety.

"This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life," Maridueña shared in an interview earlier this year. "I've gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on Cobra Kai. To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I'm in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at Cobra Kai has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I'm so excited for."

Not much is currently known about DC Comics' Blue Beetle movie as plot details are being kept far away from The Reach. The film will receive a theatrical debut after being originally intended for HBO Max. The Blue Beetle film is expected to follow Jaime Reyes, who in the comics is the third character to take on the role of Blue Beetle following the death of Ted Kord. The cast will also include Susan Sarandon as Victoria Kord, Bruna Marquezine as Penny, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carillo, and Damián Alcázar as members of Jaime's family, and Harvey Guillen in a currently-unknown role.

Created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Hamner, Jaime's tenure significantly changed the Blue Beetle lore, revealing that the Egyptian scarab that gives the hero powers is actually alien in origin, and provided a sort of extraterrestrial suit of armor. Eventually, Jaime would go on to serve as a member of the Justice League, Justice League International, Teen Titans, Young Justice, and Secret Six.

Blue Beetle is set to be released in theaters on August 18th!

What do you think about the fan art? Are you excited for Blue Beetle? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!