Blue Beetle Director Teases Sequel Ideas (Exclusive)

Blue Beetle is one of the few pre-DCU characters that will be making a come back when the franchise officially kicks off next year. Because the character has been confirmed to return, many are hoping to see another solo film or two from Angel Manuel Soto. As Soto tells us, he has plenty of ideas should Jaimie Reyes (Xolo Mariadueña) get a Blue Beetle sequel or two.

"We did an impressionistic approach in the title sequence but for us, we want to let Khaji be able to tell us its story and to show us, at the end of the day, The Reach," Soto tells ComicBook.com. "Having that moment of Jaimie helping Khaji Da take over The Reach and liberate all the scarabs from the Imperial yoke from that colonizing race, it's also the Latino story."

When is Blue Beetle returning?

James Gunn confirmed earlier this month that Blue Beetle/Jaimie Reyes is technically the first DCU character, even though the franchise doesn't start until the released of Creature Commandos in 2024 and Superman: Legacy in 2025. Soto has also applauded DC's decision to bring back Maridueña as the fan-favorite character.

"It was very reassuring to know that it's not just the character of Blue Beetle, it's Xolo being Blue Beetle," Soto previously told us. "Which means that what we have learned up to this point about his background and his family are part of Jaime Reyes' character. And that is a beautiful thing to see because it's a vote of confidence that what we did, the impact that it did and how it was shown, Whatever they end up doing in the bigger scheme of the DCU, you can always go back to Blue Beetle to know what are the foundations of Jaime Reyes."

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

Blue Beetle is coming to Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K on October 31st and streaming sometime thereafter.