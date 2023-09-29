Blue Beetle: Watch the First Ten Minutes Online

Blue Beetle charmed audiences when it debuted in theaters last month, offering an exciting new, family-driven origin story within the DC Universe. With the film already available on digital and its Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD release on the horizon, Warner Bros. Discovery is offering a new way for fans to get hyped. The first ten minutes of Blue Beetle have officially been released on YouTube, allowing fans to dive into (or revisit) the film's opening sequence and subsequent scenes.

These ten minutes of Blue Beetle include the first look at Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) and her mission to retrieve the Scarab, the opening title sequences teasing the in-universe history of the previous Blue Beetles, Dan Garrett and Ted Kord, and Jaime Reyes' (Xolo Maridueña) triumphant return to his hometown of Palerma City.

Will Blue Beetle Be in the New DCU?

In a recent appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast, Gunn referred to Jaime as the "first hero" in the new DC Universe, possibly hinting that Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects. With a Booster Gold Max-exclusive series confirmed to be in the works, and both Jaime and his predecessor Ted Kord having ties to the time-traveling heroes, we'll have to see if that ends up being a contender.

"I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman," Gunn said at the time.

What Is Blue Beetle About?

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Blue Beetle, which arrived in theaters on August 18th, marking the DC superhero's first time on the big screen. The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Maridueña in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes. Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the super hero Blue Beetle.

Starring alongside Maridueña are Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon, and George Lopez (the "Rio and "Smurf" franchises). The film also stars Belissa Escobedo and Harvey Guillén. Soto directs from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, based on characters from DC. John Rickard and Zev Foreman are producing, with Walter Hamada, Galen Vaisman and Garrett Grant serving as executive producers.

What do you think of the first ten minutes of DC's Blue Beetle movie? Will you be checking out the film's upcoming home release?