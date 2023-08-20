Blue Beetle Exclusive Steelbook Pre-orders Are Live

Blue Beetle scurried into movie theaters over the weekend — but you can already pre-order the DC movie's home release. Xolo Maridueña stars as Jaime Reyes, the symbiotic host of Becky G's Khaji-Da: an ancient relic of alien biotechnology. The Scarab bestows him with a high-tech suit of armor with weapon-morphing capabilities, which he uses to battle Kord Industries CEO Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) and her near-indestructible OMAC soldier Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo). Fittingly, Best Buy will offer DC die-hards an exclusive Blue Beetle steelbook that includes the movie on 4K and Blu-ray.

The two-disc set in collectible packaging retails for $37.99. A release date is TBA, but pre-orders are live on the Best Buy website. Outside of the US, the steelbook is available exclusively via HMV.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, Blue Beetle took the No. 1 spot at the box office, ending Barbie's four-week streak with a $25.4 million opening weekend. That's lower than DC's The Flash ($55 million) and Shazam! Fury of the Gods ($30.1 million), which flopped in theaters with a respective $268.5 million and $133.8 million at the global box office.

At 77% on the Tomatometer, Blue Beetle fared better with critics than Flash (64%) and Shazam 2 (49%), but its "B+" CinemaScore grade from opening-night moviegoers is on par with the DCEU brand's recent releases: Black Adam and the Shazam! sequel each scored a "B+," while The Flash earned a "B."

"I think we were smart right off the bat into making this a standalone," Soto told ComicBook about making an origin story that could take place in the DC Extended Universe or the upcoming DC Universe reboot spearheaded by DC Studios chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran. While Maridueña's Jaime Reyes is expected to carry over into the new DCU — whether or not his debut film appearance is canon — Soto said, "Although that is a promise that can happen, we wanted to give this first movie a proper introduction to just Jaime Reyes and his family. That's why the movie, we take our time introducing you to every family member and their dynamics so that you can fall love with them so that once the Scarab attaches to him, all hell breaks loose."

Also starring Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillén, and George Lopez, DC's Blue Beetle is now playing only in theaters.