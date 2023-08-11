Blue Beetle's Director Takes Fearless, Authentic Swing at Super Heroes (Exclusive)

Angel Manuel Soto is the best thing to have happened for the Blue Beetle movie. Not only does Blue Beetle arrive as one of the last titles from the pre-James Gunn and Peter Safran era of the DC Universe (only Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom still follows) but the film is dropping during an unprecedented strike which means the writers and actors of the film can no longer promote it. Soto, on the other hand, is proudly talking about the film which he poured his heart and soul into, an effort which only elevated the film through his authenticity and fearlessness.

Blue Beetle follows Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes, a version of the character from the pages of DC Comics who first appeared less than two decades ago. The Blue Beetle mantle has existed for several characters in the books but has yet to debut on the big screen with any of them, until now. For Soto, a love of Jaime Reyes is only part of the thrill with this film, additionally finding a connection to the Reyes family. It's a group of characters which emphasizes their ability to overcome difficulties as immigrants in America, specifically through lines of dialogue where they declare they can get through anything together.

"It's a very personal line in terms of the fact that as a Puerto Rican and still being a colony of the United States, very few opportunities are allowed for us to have and we have to find our own lane," Soto told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "Because of our own situation, I started to develop this concept of trying to be a relentless optimist because what else have I got? What else do I have to lose? I know where I am, I know what's happening. If I don't try, I know that's always there, so I might as well try and fail my own way."

That fearless mentality was applied to Blue Beetle as Soto brought every drop of himself to the film. Still, he is also echoing the sentiments of filmmakers who have inspired him along the way, as well. "I heard from Guillermo del Toro once that real freedom comes from being able to f-ck up in your own terms," Soto explained. "And I think I wanted to try that and say we've dealt with harder things. Sure, what's the worst that can happen? I can say that if it wasn't because of that way of thinking, I cannot, I wouldn't see myself doing this if I thought differently."

(Photo: DC Entertainment / Blue Beetle)

Soto weaves authentic Latino culture and experiences into a super hero story, something blockbuster super hero films had neglected to attempt to this point despite a massive audience existing. Blue Beetle was an opportunity the cast and crew did not take lightly, becoming a family throughout the journey as seen in such moments as Soto offering the Jaime Reyes role to Maridueña. Much like the character on screen, Jaime Reyes is quite young in comics. The character first appeared in 2005's Infinite Crisis. "We knew a lot of those stuff existed, so we didn't want to use it as a reference," Soto said. "We wanted to actually use as much as we could from the comic to sort of express what we could express in the film. And in the comics and in the animation, Blue Beetle, he has a mouth. We didn't do the mouth. Maybe somebody finds a great way of including the mouth to the Blue Beetle suit, but we didn't." Still, Soto wanted to have some movement in the face so the VFX team animated Blue Beetle's eyes and the jawline moves when the characters speak in the movie.

As for the rest of the DC Universe, Soto isn't interested in definitively ruling on details surrounding the events and world of Blue Beetle. As Gunn and Safran reshape the DC Universe to make it their own, Soto is hoping to tell a longer saga with these characters and isn't shy about such desires. "I think we were smart right off the bat into making this a standalone," Soto said. He leaves it up to the audience or powers that be to decide things like which actor is Superman in Blue Beetle, on the heels of Henry Cavill being recast for David Corenswet. "Of course, conversations happen because of the way cultures are shifting in terms of super hero. Everybody needs to be belong to a clique. And although that is a promise that can happen, we wanted to give this first movie a proper introduction to just Jaime Reyes and his family. That's why the movie, we take our time introducing you to every family member and their dynamics so that you can fall love with them so that once the Scarab attaches to him, all hell breaks loose."

Though the stars of his film can't come along on the press tour or to premieres right now, Soto is staying in touch with all of them and carrying the Blue Beetle torch as far and brightly as he can. Ultimately, he hopes audiences will embrace the film and those who made it, as well. "Look, I've enjoyed all the white hero movies," Soto said. "I enjoy them. I connect. They don't have to be for my culture. I enjoy Shang-Chi, I enjoy Black Panther. There's no problem. Don't be afraid. We are here to connect, man."

Blue Beetle hits theaters on August 18.