Blue Beetle Movie Spoilers Discussion

The ComicBook Nation podcast discusses the 'Blue Beetle' movie in FULL SPOILERS and talk about its future at DC Studios!

The ComicBook Nation Crew gives discusses DC's Blue Beetle in FULL SPOILERS, before talking about if and how the character should have a place in DC Studios' new DC Universe Saga!

Blue Beetle Movie Review

(Photo: Producer Pete)

ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw had the following to say in his 3.5 (out of 5) star review of DC's Blue Beetle:

DC's Blue Beetle has had a winding path through the franchise's most turbulent times. Originally conceived as an HBO Max feature, the vision that the director Ángel Manuel Soto presented to Warner Bros. and DC Films impressed executives so much that they decided to bump Blue Beetle up to a theatrical release. However, when they made that change, few could've expected Blue Beetle to wind up in such precarious middle-ground: the franchise era built by Zack Snyder is ending, and James Gunn and Peter Safran will be starting over again with DC Studios and a whole new slate of films. Stranded in the middle of that transition is Blue Beetle, whose future in the franchise may very well hinge on response to this film. So, is Blue Beetle worthy enough to represent the new DC Universe brand? The answer is that the film is a promising departure from the previous DCEU aesthetic – if not a bit too safe and formulaic with its Marvel-style superhero origin story. ...If DC fans are hoping for a solid, uncomplicated (no continuity knots), and most of all fun DC superhero movie that even teens and kids can enjoy – Blue Beetle may very well be the first DC film in a decade that can deliver on all those fronts. That is an achievement in its own right. Rating: 3.5 out of 5

There are several additional ways you can subscribe and/or listen to ComicBook Nation, which are listed below:

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly. The ONLY show covering ALL THINGS Geek Culture!

After every show we'll keep the discussion on Twitter:

Have thoughts to share? Want us to cover something on the show? Let us know in the comments!