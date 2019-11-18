Disney Pulls Bob’s Burgers: The Movie From Release Schedule

UPDATE: Turns out the Bobs Burgers movie was accidentally left off the release Disney sent out and the movie is still slated for release on July 17th. The original story is as follows.

Just before the weekend, movie fans got hit with the news that Disney is doing some major re-shuffling of the movies 20th Century Fox was set to release, before the Disney-Fox merger went through. Well, now we’re getting word of yet another casualty of that merger – one that’s going to be especially painful for fans of Fox’s “Animation Domination” show block. The Bob’s Burgers movie that had been previously announced has now been pulled from Disney’s release schedule – and there’s no hint that it will ever be put back onto the slate. Basically, it’s RIP Bob’s Burgers: The Movie.

Here’s the report on Bob’s Burgers: The Movie being cancelled, via Cartoon Brew:

“A feature adaptation of the Fox tv series Bob’s Burgers has been taken off the studio’s release schedule. Disney had previously set its release for July 17, 2020.”

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie had been on the Fox release schedule since 2017, which is a pretty long time to keep stringing fans along, just to leave them with this massive disappointment. It was set to be a musical comedy, following Louse (Kirsten Schaal) going on a fantasy land adventure with her night light, Kuchi Kopi. Things were a lot more joyous back in 2017, as Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard shared the joy of the movie’s announcement with fans:

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said when the movie was announced. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show. We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colors and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

It’s not hard to figure out what happened here: Bob’s Burgers: The Movie was a suitable release for 20th Century Fox animation, but not quite on the level of a Disney animated release. Depending on where things were in production, it’s not impossible that Bob’s Burgers: The Movie could end up on something like Disney+ or Hulu – you already know there will be a group of fans petitioning for it.

Bob’s Burgers stars H. Jon Benajmin as Bob Belcher, John Roberts as Linda Belcher, Eugene Mirman as Eugene Belcher, Dan Mintz as Tina Belcher, Kristen Schaal as Louise Belcher, and Larry Murphy as Teddy. For now you’ll have to catch the show Sunday Nights on Fox.