Disney+, Hulu, and Max Streaming Bundle Announced for This Summer

It's no secret that Hollywood has been going through growing pains ever since streaming services became the norm. The WGA and SAG strikes had a major focus on streaming last year, and many in the industry have wondered about the next phase of media consumption. In March, Disney+ and Hulu launched a new bundle that put both sites in the same location. Considering they're owned by the same company, this move wasn't a huge surprise. However, things just took an unexpected turn. The Hollywood Reporter just shared that Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up on a new bundle that would put Disney+ and Hulu with Max.

According to the report, pricing has not yet been announced, but the bundle is expected to launch this summer. Currently, all three streaming sites offer ad-supported plans in addition to premium ad-free plans with different price tiers. THR says Disney and Warner Bros. are calling the bundle the "best value in entertainment."

"On the heels of the very successful launch of Hulu on Disney+, this new bundle with Max will offer subscribers even more choice and value," Joe Earley, president of direct-to-consumer for Disney Entertainment, said in a statement. "This incredible new partnership puts subscribers first, giving them access to blockbuster films, originals, and three massive libraries featuring the very best brands and entertainment in streaming today."

"This new offering delivers for consumers the greatest collection of entertainment for the best value in streaming, and will help drive incremental subscribers and much stronger retention," JB Perrette, CEO and president of global streaming and games for Warner Bros. Discovery, added. "Offering this unprecedented entertainment value for fans across all the complimentary genres these three services offer, presents a powerful new roadmap for the future of the industry."

Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery are both planning to present their programming to media buyers and advertisers next week. According to THR, "streaming is set to be front and center" of the presentations.

Bob Iger Talks Disney+/Hulu Bundle:

"Speaking of Hulu, we were pleased to announce last week that we will acquire the remaining stake in Hulu held by Comcast, which will further Disney streaming objective," Disney CEO Bob Iger said last fall. "We remain on track to roll out more unified one app experience domestically, making expensive general entertainment content available to bundle subscribers via Disney+....We expect that Hulu and Disney plus will result in increased engagement, greater advertising opportunities, lower churn and reduced customer acquisition costs, thereby increasing our overall margins. We will launch a beta version for bundle subscribers in December, giving parents time to set up profiles and parental controls that work best for their families ahead of the official launch in early spring 2024."

Stay tuned for more updates about the future of streaming.