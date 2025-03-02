Most of Bong Joon-ho’s Movies Are Streaming Free Ahead of Mickey 17

Film fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of Mickey 17, the sci-fi comedy starring Robert Pattinson that is finally hitting theaters this month. A big reason for all of the excitement surrounding Mickey 17 is that it is the next film from director Bong Joon-ho, his first since Best Picture winner Parasite in 2019.

Mickey 17 hits theaters this weekend, giving fans a little time to watch Bong’s previous movies ahead of his eighth feature’s debut. Considered by many to be one of the best directors working today, Bong has a fantastic body of work that everyone should experience, and a substantial chunk of that filmography is now streaming for free.

There’s never been a better time to try and watch through Bong’s films, with several free streaming services currently housing titles from the legendary filmmaker. After this weekend, there are actually two Bong films available on both Pluto TV and Tubi.

2000’s Barking Dogs Never Bite, the first feature film from Bong, is on Pluto TV and Tubi, allowing fans to stream it for no cost at all. The same is true for Snowpiercer, the 2013 dystopian thriller starring Chris Evans, which marked Bong’s first English-language feature. Aside from Parasite, Snowpiercer is probably Bong Joon-ho’s most well-known movie.

If you choose to check those movies out on Tubi, the free streamer also acts as the streaming home to what is widely considered one of the very best movies in director Bong’s filmography. That film is none other than 2003 crime thriller Memories of Murder, which had a revolutionary impact on mysteries and thrillers in the years since its release.

Additionally, Tubi is where you can find an anthology film called Tokyo!, which features a segment directed by Bong Joon-ho. It’s not one of his features, but it’s a must for folks trying to watch everything he has worked on.

Kanopy isn’t a free service like Pluto TV and Tubi, as it requires a library card in order to make an account, but the cinema-friendly service does have two of Bong’s biggest titles available to stream. Once you make a Kanopy account (which is totally free, like the libraries it works alongside), you’ll be able to check out both Parasite and The Host.

Mother, Bong’s 2009 crime drama, is available on a service called Hoopla, which is a library-driven service like Kanopy.

If you’re wanting to watch the entire Bong Joon-ho library, and you have access to a library card, the only movie you’ll need to actually pay money to watch is Okja. That film was released as a Netflix exclusive, so Netflix is the only place you can watch it. Unlike most Netflix movies, however, Okja is available to purchase physically, as it was given a full Criterion release.

