Tubi: Everything Coming to the Free Streaming Service in March 2025

There’s never been a better time to cut back on streaming service subscriptions than right now. Not only is physical media in a better place than it has been in a couple of years, but there are also free streaming services like Tubi boasting bigger and better lineups than ever before. In March, Tubi’s free lineup is about to get even stronger, with a huge roster of new additions headlined by one of the best TV comedies of the last 20 years.
On March 1st, Community will be added to Tubi’s streaming lineup, making it completely free for the first time. The service will also be adding other hit comedies like Everybody Hates Chris and All in the Family. Movies joining the service include Den of Thieves, Barber Shop, Insidious, Legally Blonde, and dozens of others.
You can check out the full list of Tubi’s free March additions below!
March 1st
All in the Family
Community
Everybody Hates Chris
FBI True
Kevin Can Wait
The Equalizer (TV Series)
The Haves and the Have Nots
The Steve Harvey Show
12 Rounds
Acts of Vengeance
Baywatch (2017)
Den of Thieves
Domino
Enter the Dragon
I Am Wrath
I Spy
Man on Fire
Primal
Proud Mary
Real Steel
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
The Equalizer 2
The Marine
Transporter 3
Volcano
Breathe (2017)
Killing Them Softly
Marie Antoinette
Mother
Pulse
Take Shelter
Women Talking
All Eyes on Me
Barber Shop
Beauty Shop
Belly
Biker Boyz
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Summer of Violence
The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2
Thin Line Between Love and Hate
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Undisputed
Why Did I Get Married?
Bachelorette
I, Tonya
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde
Our Idiot Brother
Pirates
Spaceballs
The Bounty Hunter (2010)
The Man
The Brink
The Fight
The Wrecking Crew
Venus and Serena
BlacKkKlansman
Blow
Fences
Footloose (1984)
My Policeman
Pleasantville
The Client
The Hurt Locker
The Tender Bar
Wonder
Crawl
Insidious
Insidious: Chapter 2
Insidious: Chapter 3
Insidious: The Last Key
Quarantine
Quarantine 2: Terminal
Stephen King’s Silver Bullet
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Scooby Doo! And the Beach Beastie
Scooby Doo Goes to Hollywood
Scooby Doo Meets the Boo Brothers
Sherlock Gnomes
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Transformers: Cyberverse
VR Troopers
Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Event Horizon
Godzilla
Godzilla (1998)
Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters
I, Robot
Real Steel
Samaritan
The Creator
The Mortal Instruments
War of the Worlds
World War Z
Broken City
Brooklyn’s Finest
Cleaner
Peppermint
Pride and Glory
Snitch
The Call (2013)
The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
The Next Three Days
The Report
When the Bough Breaks
Once Upon a Time in the West
Wild Wild West
March 14th
District B13
My Husband’s Mistress
A successful businesswoman uncovers her husband’s affair and sets out to destroy his career — and his life.
March 15th
Icon of French Cinema
March 17th
Cryptozoo
March 21st
Invasive 2: Getaway
Kay survived once. Now, trapped on a secluded island, she and her father face a new deadly hunt.
March 25th
Loudermilk
Timeless
Jackie Chan Adventures
Men in Black (Series)
March 28th
Ex Door Neighbor
An engaged couple’s perfect life unravels when one of their exes moves in next door, threatening their happiness with a hidden agenda.
March 31st
Apocalypse Now
Manhunter
Joe
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Armor
Primal