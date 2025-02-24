Tubi: Everything Coming to the Free Streaming Service in March 2025

There’s never been a better time to cut back on streaming service subscriptions than right now. Not only is physical media in a better place than it has been in a couple of years, but there are also free streaming services like Tubi boasting bigger and better lineups than ever before. In March, Tubi’s free lineup is about to get even stronger, with a huge roster of new additions headlined by one of the best TV comedies of the last 20 years.

On March 1st, Community will be added to Tubi’s streaming lineup, making it completely free for the first time. The service will also be adding other hit comedies like Everybody Hates Chris and All in the Family. Movies joining the service include Den of Thieves, Barber Shop, Insidious, Legally Blonde, and dozens of others.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s free March additions below!

March 1st

All in the Family

Community

Everybody Hates Chris

FBI True

Kevin Can Wait

The Equalizer (TV Series)

The Haves and the Have Nots

The Steve Harvey Show

12 Rounds

Acts of Vengeance

Baywatch (2017)

Den of Thieves

Domino

Enter the Dragon

I Am Wrath

I Spy

Man on Fire

Primal

Proud Mary

Real Steel

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)

The Equalizer 2

The Marine

Transporter 3

Volcano

Breathe (2017)

Killing Them Softly

Marie Antoinette

Mother

Pulse

Take Shelter

Women Talking

All Eyes on Me

Barber Shop

Beauty Shop

Belly

Biker Boyz

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Summer of Violence

The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2

Thin Line Between Love and Hate

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Undisputed

Why Did I Get Married?

Bachelorette

I, Tonya

Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde

Our Idiot Brother

Pirates

Spaceballs

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Man

The Brink

The Fight

The Wrecking Crew

Venus and Serena

BlacKkKlansman

Blow

Fences

Footloose (1984)

My Policeman

Pleasantville

The Client

The Hurt Locker

The Tender Bar

Wonder

Crawl

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Insidious: The Last Key

Quarantine

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Stephen King’s Silver Bullet

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Scooby Doo! And the Beach Beastie

Scooby Doo Goes to Hollywood

Scooby Doo Meets the Boo Brothers

Sherlock Gnomes

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Transformers: Cyberverse

VR Troopers

Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

Event Horizon

Godzilla

Godzilla (1998)

Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters

I, Robot

Real Steel

Samaritan

The Creator

The Mortal Instruments

War of the Worlds

World War Z

Broken City

Brooklyn’s Finest

Cleaner

Peppermint

Pride and Glory

Snitch

The Call (2013)

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Next Three Days

The Report

When the Bough Breaks

Once Upon a Time in the West

Wild Wild West

March 14th

District B13

My Husband’s Mistress

A successful businesswoman uncovers her husband’s affair and sets out to destroy his career — and his life.

March 15th

Icon of French Cinema

March 17th

Cryptozoo

March 21st

Invasive 2: Getaway

Kay survived once. Now, trapped on a secluded island, she and her father face a new deadly hunt.

March 25th

Loudermilk

Timeless

Jackie Chan Adventures

Men in Black (Series)

March 28th

Ex Door Neighbor

An engaged couple’s perfect life unravels when one of their exes moves in next door, threatening their happiness with a hidden agenda.

March 31st

Apocalypse Now

Manhunter

Joe

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Grindhouse: Planet Terror

Armor

