Mickey 17: Two Robert Pattinsons Fight Back Against Mark Ruffalo in New Trailer

A new trailer for Mickey 17 sheds additional light on the story for director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming sci-fi film. Providing a basic overview of the movie’s premise, the preview establishes protagonist Mickey Barnes’ (Robert Pattinson) plight of working as an “expendable.” The job forces Mickey to partake in dangerous missions; on one, he is purposely exposed to a deadly virus on an uncharted planet, while another sees him lose a hand in space. Whenever Mickey dies in the field, a new copy of his body is printed, allowing him to continue performing these tasks. Things start to go haywire when the titular Mickey 17 encounters another one of his “multiples.”

The trailer also places a spotlight on Mark Ruffalo’s villainous turn as Kenneth Marshall, who attempts to kill the two Mickey multiples running around so everything can return to normal. The Marvel star looks to be enjoying himself as he chews scenery with lines like, “You’re an expendable! You’re here to be expended!” This new look at Mickey 17 highlights the overarching conflict between Marshall and the Mickeys, with the two multiples doing everything in their power to fight for their survival. Check out the trailer above.

Warner Bros. unveiled the new Mickey 17 trailer after recently changing the film’s release date one last time. Back in December 2024, the studio had Mickey 17 trade places with Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. Mickey 17 is set to premiere on March 7th, and it will play in IMAX theaters. The ability to show the film in IMAX was one of the reasons why WB moved Mickey 17 from January to the spring, where the premium format screens will be available.

Audiences got their first look at Mickey 17 in September 2024 when the movie’s initial trailer was released. That preview highlighted the film’s darkly comic tone, featuring a montage of Mickey repeatedly dying set to Dean Martin’s classic tune “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head.”

Like its predecessor, the new Mickey 17 trailer shines a spotlight on the film’s twisted sense of humor. There’s something morbidly hilarious about the sequence where Mickey happily exposes himself to an airborne virus while scientists monitor him from the safety of indoors. The Mickey 17 trailer also makes no attempts to hide over-the-top elements like Ruffalo’s almost cartoonishly evil bad guy. But the preview emphasizes the movie’s emotional core, teasing a poignant story about clones fighting for their right to live. The trailer’s use of the song “It’s My Life” underscores the film’s themes, as the two Mickeys try to prove they’re living people and not just disposable things to be tossed aside.

That Mickey 17 looks to combine humor with heart to tell a thought-provoking narrative shouldn’t come as a surprise. Bong’s previous works, most notably Best Picture winner Parasite, illustrate his ability to blend genres and tones in order to craft compelling films that resonate with audiences. Based on what we’ve seen from Mickey 17 so far, it looks like it will be another unique and entertaining entry in the director’s stellar filmography. Given Bong’s penchant for compelling storytelling and sharp eye for visuals, cinephiles will want to see Mickey 17 on the biggest screen possible.