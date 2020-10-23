Borat 2 Star Maria Bakalova Breaks Silence on Rudy Giuliani Scene

✖

One of the most shocking moments in Borat: Subsequent Movie Film was the scene in which Borat's daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, manages to score a private interview with former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, with the actress recently detailing how nervous she was about the encounter. As if it wasn't shocking enough that a reporter could so easily score a sit-down interview with Donald Trump's attorney, the discussion leads to the pair going into a hotel room privately, only for Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat to intervene when Giuliani places his hands down his pants. Giuliani has since claimed he merely did this to tuck his shirt back into his pants, with Bakalova remaining ambivalent about his intentions.

"I saw everything that you saw. If you saw the movie, that’s our message. We want everybody to see the movie and judge for themselves," Bakalova shared with The New York Times. "I’m not the person who is actually booking these people, so when we get to the scene, I’m just doing the scene, without introducing myself. I’m not sure what he knows or does not know."

In the film, Tutar is said to be a 15-year-old girl, though Bakalova was in her early 20s during filming. The actress denied commenting on whether or not Giuliani was aware of her age.

Given the massive popularity of Borat's first film, this follow-up forced Cohen to take a different route, which included him wearing more elaborate disguises and enlisting the help of Bakalova. The actress noted that, while she was "nervous" about the scene and admitted that her "heart was racing," Cohen supported her and her talents to pull off the memorable encounter.

"But Sacha was like, you should be nervous in this situation. So use your nerves. Convert them and accept them and they’re going to help you through everything," Bakalova explained. She was "confident that Sacha will save me and he will save the scene, so it’s not going to be a disaster."

Giuliani was quick to refute claims that he was doing anything inappropriate, dismissing the footage as "complete fabrication." Bakalova noted that the aim of the film was to capture moments like these and that she doesn't feel bad for "tricking" participants into demonstrating who they really are.

"Movies like this are showing people’s true colors," the actress expressed. "It’s going to show Rudy’s real character. You’re responsible for your own decisions. So, no, I don’t feel bad."

Borat: Subsequent Movie Film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

