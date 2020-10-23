Borat 2 Babysitter's GoFundMe Earns More Than $65,000

✖

Borat 2’s surprise star is a babysitter and her GoFundMe has earned more than $65,000. Jeans Jones had the wild task of handling Tutar Sagdiyev, Borat’s pretend daughter during the film. The unwitting actress has to be given some credit for not letting any of the strangeness get to her. In her adventures with Maria Bakalova, there were all kinds of sexism and conspiracy theories swirling around her. Audiences head that she had only earned a few thousand dollars for her part in the comedy, and rushed to make sure she was compensated for her troubles. They’ve racked up more than $65,00 dollars so far, and there is more coming. But, recent days have had people calling out for more of Jones’ perspective. So, she sat down with Variety to talk about her experience and how much she knew heading into the gig.

“In total, it was $3,600,” she explained. “I can’t say it was fair because they knew it was going to be a movie, and I didn’t. I just thought I was doing a documentary about how we do things in America. But I blame myself for not reading when I signed those papers.”

Other news outlets reported that she felt betrayed by the Borat crew. But in the conversation with Variety, the newly-crowned star said that wasn’t the case.

“I saw that comment, and I had to let them know that I never felt betrayed. What I said was that I didn’t know it was a movie or an R-rated movie,” Jones said. “‘Betrayed’ never came out of my mouth. I don’t know where they got that from. I’m not ever going to say I was betrayed because it was partially my fault I didn’t read the contracts. I’ll take my responsibility on that.”

Charlie Ridgely of Comicbook.com had this to say about Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm:

“Have you ever been truly on the edge of your seat when watching a horror movie? That feeling of strangely enjoyable anxiety where you're acutely aware of the blood rushing through your veins, your stomach feels like it wants to escape from your body, and it's almost impossible to remove your hand from in front of your mouth? It's what we watch horror flicks hoping to feel,” Ridgely recalled. “It's not, however, what we want out of a comedy, at least not most of the time. Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Borat sequel will give you this feeling for the entirety of its run time. It's every bit as nerve-wracking as it is funny, and it happens to be one of the funniest films in years.”

