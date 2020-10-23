Borat 2 Star Sacha Baron Cohen Donates $100K to Babysitter's Community

✖

Borat 2 star Sacha Baron Cohen made a sizable donation to the GoFundMe of an actress who played a babysitter in the film. He chipped in a cool $100,000 to help her cause according to People. Jeanise Jones became a surprise star in the Amazon feature for her role in corralling Borat’s daughter Maria Baklava. So, imagine the actor’s shock when she discovered that the entire thing was staged. Jones suspected something was very weird, but then to see the Amazon original become so talked about took her off-guard. She started a GoFundMe because the movie only paid about $3,000. Well, it’s humming along at a staggering clip at the moment and the Borat star’s donation is just the icing on the cake. Yesterday it was already sitting at $65,000 without that boost.

“In total, it was $3,600,” she told Variety. “I can’t say it was fair because they knew it was going to be a movie, and I didn’t. I just thought I was doing a documentary about how we do things in America. But I blame myself for not reading when I signed those papers.”

Some other reports indicated that she felt betrayed by the Borat crew. But she clarified any confusion during that interview.

“I saw that comment, and I had to let them know that I never felt betrayed. What I said was that I didn’t know it was a movie or an R-rated movie,” Jones explained. “‘Betrayed’ never came out of my mouth. I don’t know where they got that from. I’m not ever going to say I was betrayed because it was partially my fault I didn’t read the contracts. I’ll take my responsibility on that.”

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely immensely enjoyed the film. Check out a little of his review below:

“Have you ever been truly on the edge of your seat when watching a horror movie? That feeling of strangely enjoyable anxiety where you're acutely aware of the blood rushing through your veins, your stomach feels like it wants to escape from your body, and it's almost impossible to remove your hand from in front of your mouth? It's what we watch horror flicks hoping to feel,” Ridgely said. “It's not, however, what we want out of a comedy, at least not most of the time. Sacha Baron Cohen's secret Borat sequel will give you this feeling for the entirety of its run time. It's every bit as nerve-wracking as it is funny, and it happens to be one of the funniest films in years.”

