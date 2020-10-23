Debunking Borat and Other Borat 2 Recordings Release New Trailers

✖

Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm ended up being one of the runaway movie hits of 2020, with the genre-bending comedy definitely making headlines for an array of different reasons. Earlier this year, Amazon Prime teased that more content tied to the sequel would soon be in store, with never-before-seen footage expected to be part of an extended, multi-part special. The special in question has now been dubbed Borat Supplemental Reportings Retrieved From Floor of Stable Containing Editing Machine, and now we have our first look at what exactly it will entail. Amazon Prime has released three trailers and initial details from the three specials, all of which debut on Amazon Prime Video on May 25th.

The first special, fully titled BORAT: VHS Cassette of Material Deemed ‘Sub-acceptable’ By Kazakhstan Ministry of Censorship and Circumcision, showcases never-before-seen deleted scenes from the film.

The second special, appropriately titled Borat's America Lockdown, provides a full 40-minute "reality show" look at Borat's five-day stay with conspiracy theorists Jim and Jerry at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The third special, titled Debunking Borat, will be a series of docu-shorts debunking the conspiracy theories spouted by Jim and Jerry. Featuring a group of experts, the shorts will break down topics such as “Vaccine Microchip”, “Mail-in Ballots Scam”, “Soros”, “China Virus”, “Gates’ Bricks”, and “Hillary Clinton & Blood Libel.”

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm brought a surprisingly-frank look at life in over the past few years, with Cohen previously referring to the film as his "form of peaceful protest."

“This wasn’t a prank movie, this was my form of peaceful protest,” Cohen explained in an interview with CBS This Morning earlier this year. “So, this was the first movie I was encouraged to wear a bulletproof vest during a couple of scenes. One of them was at a gun rally at Washington State, where I was singing a song called the Wuhan Flu. Yes, a group of armed members of the crowd stormed the stage, overpowered the security and one of them actually reached for his pistol. I was extremely lucky that I had an outstanding bodyguard who grabbed the guy’s arm and whispered the words, ‘It’s not worth it buddy.’”

As mentioned above, all three Borat specials will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday, May 25th.