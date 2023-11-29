Queen B will rule over the King of the Monsters at the weekend box office. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is targeting a wide range of $14 million to $25 million from its debut in 2,539 North American theaters, according to Box Office Pro. That would top the projected $13 million of post-Thanksgiving leftovers like The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, $10 million for Ridley Scott's historical epic Napoleon, and $8.6 million for Disney Animation's Wish. Also roaring into domestic theaters this weekend after conquering the Japanese box office is Toho's Godzilla Minus One, which is expected to bring in $8.1 million from more than 2,000 theaters.

It will be a quieter weekend for Silent Night, the dialogue-free revenge thriller starring Joel Kinnaman: the Christmas-set action movie is pacing to open at $3.1 million from 2,000 theaters over the weekend. Director John Woo's first American movie since Paycheck in 2003 didn't quite leave critics speechless, but it's well-reviewed at 71% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, also distributed by AMC Theatres, the Beyoncé concert movie will run Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, starting December 1. Tickets in the US for all standard showtimes start at $22 (plus tax). Both Beyoncé and Godzilla Minus One will be available in IMAX.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of the $579 million-grossing Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening show in Stockholm, Sweden, to the grand finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. The 168-minute concert film is written, directed, and produced by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

Godzilla Minus One, set in post-World War II Japan, sees the devastated country face a new threat in the form of Godzilla. Filmmaker Takashi Yamazaki's kaiju blockbuster is not tied to Legendary's MonsterVerse — which continues with next year's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — but is expected to benefit from its proximity to Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, the Apple TV+ series set in the wake of 2014's Godzilla reboot. Godzilla Minus One has a rare 100% approval from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.