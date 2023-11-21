Godzilla Minus One Continues Box Office Domination in Japan

Godzilla Minus One released in theaters across Japan earlier this month, and the newest movie is still continuing its box office domination overseas! TOHO officially brought Godzilla back to screens with the first new movie project in several years, and the first new Godzilla of the Reiwa era. Godzilla Minus One has shown off a new kind of Godzilla for the modern age, and it's clearly been a hit with fans overseas. As fans in other territories wait for their chance to see the new movie in action, fans in Japan have been flocking to theaters to see it for themselves.

Godzilla Minus One ended the previous weekend still at the top of the box office in Japan, and it marks the third straight week it has been at the number one spot since its debut. With the film recently debuting with a very rare perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, and the international release in just a matter of weeks, Godzilla Minus One is setting up to take over the world for the rest of the year as fans want to see more of this new take on the classic kaiju.

(Photo: TOHO)

Godzilla Minus One U.S. Release Date

Godzilla Minus One is now in theaters in Japan and still taking over the box office. Luckily it will be releasing across the United States and Canada beginning on December 1st. Rated PG-13 for "creature violence and action," tickets for the U.S. release are now on sale. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki (Stand By Me Doraemon 3, Lupin III: The First) for Toho, Godzilla Minus One stars the likes of Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe as Noriko Oishi, Yuki Yamada as Shiro Mizushima, Munetaka Aoki as Sosaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Nada, Sakura Ando as Sumiko Ota, and Kuranosuke Sasaki as Yoji Akitsu.

Toho teases what to expect from Godzilla Minus One as such, "After the war, Japan's economic state has been reduced to zero. Godzilla appears and plunges the country into a negative state." Koiju Ueda, President of Toho International further teased the movie as such, "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force...The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'"

Are you hoping to see the new Godzilla movie when you get the chance?