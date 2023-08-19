Blue Beetle to Top Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Blue Beetle, the newest DC movie from Warner Bros., will open at the top of the box office this weekend. Blue Beetle will take in $25 million in its first three days, with $10 million earned on Friday alone (including $3.3 million from Thursday preview night showings). That's lower than projected but still decent for the film, which is working from a relatively low budget, and enough to take the top spot at the box office. Blue Beetle is doing well with critics, earning the "certified fresh" badge from review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw reviewed the film and awarded it 3.5-out-of-5 stars for its fun but familiar approach to superhero origins.

"If DC fans are hoping for a solid, uncomplicated (no continuity knots), and most of all fun DC superhero movie that even teens and kids can enjoy – Blue Beetle may very well be the first DC film in a decade that can deliver on all those fronts," Outlaw writes. "That is an achievement in its own right."

Barbie, the box office sensation of the summer, continues to be a presence on the box office charts. In its fifth weekend, the Margot Robbie-led film added $20.5 million to its record-breaking box office total.

The second half of the Barbenheimer equation, Christopher Nolan's R-Rated biopic Oppenheimer, also remains strong. The film will bring in $11 million in its fifth weekend.

Newcomer Strays is having a less eventful opening weekend. The film will open on the lower end of projections with $8.5 million. Critics haven't been kind to the film, with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarding it only a 1 out of 5 possible stars.

"Audiences, critics, and filmmakers alike have voiced their frustrations about how the only movies to earn major theatrical releases are blockbuster franchises and how it leaves no room for smaller-budgeted comedies, and Strays only serves as a reminder of just how mindless and abjectly unfunny these studio-backed, mainstream comedies typically are," Cavanaugh writes. "Now that Strays is being unleashed, it's easy to see how it could have been shot in 2021 and taken two years to be released, even after recent delays pushed its opening deeper into summer. Much like how time passes for dogs, the arduous Strays makes its 90-minute run time feel seven times longer than it really is. If nothing else, we hope the movie's ultimate release on home video will allow you to watch the dogs be cute while muting the actual dialogue, though even then, watching 90 minutes of funny dog videos on YouTube might be a more fulfilling way to spend your time."

Blue Beetle, Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Strays are playing in theaters now. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.