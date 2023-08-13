Barbie Surpassed A Box Office Record Held By Captain Marvel

Another day, another box office record beaten by Barbie. After only 17 days in theaters, Barbie reached $1 billion at the box office, making it the first film directed solely by a woman to hit the milestone. This week, director Greta Gerwig broke another record when Barbie became the highest-grossing movie helmed by a woman at the domestic box office. Now, Barbie has officially become the highest-grossing live-action movie directed or co-directed by a woman, beating Captain Marvel, which was helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Barbie has earned $1,183,909,000, beating Captain Marvel's $1,128,274,794 at the worldwide box office. Now, the only films Barbie needs to beat to officially become the highest-grossing film directed or co-directed by a woman are Frozen and Frozen II, which were helmed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck. Frozen's worldwide total was $1,280,802,282, and Frozen II earned $1,450,026,933. This week, Barbie did surprise Frozen II at the domestic box office, but it still has a ways to go to top the animated sequel's worldwide total.

Barbie Becomes a Top 10 International Success For Warner Bros:

Many moviegoers are wondering when Barbie is going to surpass The Dark Knight at the domestic box office to become Warner Bros.'s most successful movie stateside. The movie is also thriving internationally, and just surpassed The Dark Knight Rises as well as Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, making it one of Warner Bros. Top 10 international successes.

Barbie is now in seventh place on Warner Bros.'s international list with a current overseas total of $657,600,000. The movies to beat are The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies ($685,203,251), The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug ($701,116,914), The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey ($711,934,977), Joker ($730,757,347), Aquaman ($808,696,893), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II ($934,170,490). As for its domestic total, Barbie's $526,309,000 is very close to beating The Dark Knight's $533,720,947.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.