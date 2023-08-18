Blue Beetle's Reported Budget Revealed

DC Studios has finally released its latest superhero movie, Blue Beetle, which will introduce the world to the first Latino-led superhero franchise. Blue Beetle stars Xolo Mariduena (Cobra Kai) as Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle and is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) with a supporting cast that includes Susan Sarandon and Georg Lopez. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Blue Beetle looks like another big-budget blockbuster that should be a significant hit with the fans, and it is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. The budget for the film has been kept pretty hush-hush, but a new report seems to know the exact cost of Blue Beetle.

Blue Beetle's Budget Reportedly Revealed

According to Deadline, the budget for Blue Beetle is meager for a superhero film of its caliber, costing $104 million to make. Blue Beetle's budget was so low because the studio originally slated it to be released on their HBO Max streaming service until a successful test screening prompted them to release it in theaters. In any case, Blue Beetle will need a successful run at the box office to turn a profit.

What is Blue Beetle about?

DC Studios describes Blue Beetle as follows, "Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it. As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab. When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero Blue Beetle."

Alongside Maridueña, Blue Beetle, features Adriana Barraza (Rambo: Last Blood) as Jaime's grandmother, Nana; Damían Alcázar (Narcos) as his father, Alberto; Elpidia Carrillo (Mayans M.C.) as his mother, Bianca; Belissa Escobedo (Hocus Pocus 2) as his sister, Milagro; George Lopez (The George Lopez Show) as Jaime's Uncle Rudy; Bruna Marquezine (God Save the King) as Jenny Kord; Raoul Max Trujillo (Sicario) as the villain Carapax, the indestructible man; Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows) as Dr. Sanchez, and Susan Sarandon (Monarch) as Victoria Kord, sister of Ted Kord and CEO of Kord Industries.

Blue Beetle is exclusively in theaters now. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Blue Beetle and the future of the DC Universe as we learn it!

What do you think about the reported budget for Blue Beetle? Will you be seeing the film now that it has finally arrived in theaters? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!