Liam Neeson's The Marksman Remains Atop Box Office

1. The Marksman (Photo: Open Road Films) Week Two

Weekend: $2.03 million

$2.03 million Total: $6.09 million Jim is a former Marine who lives a solitary life as a rancher along the Arizona-Mexican border. But his peaceful existence soon comes crashing down when he tries to protect a boy on the run from members of a vicious cartel. The Marksman is directed by Robert Lorenz. It stars Liam Neeson, Katheryn Winnick, Juan Pablo Raba, Teresa Ruiz.

2. The Croods: A New Age (Photo: DreamWorks Animation) Week Nine

Weekend: $1.82 million

$1.82 million Total: $41.8 million Searching for a safer habitat, the prehistoric Crood family discovers an idyllic, walled-in paradise that meets all of its needs. Unfortunately, they must also learn to live with the Bettermans -- a family that's a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. As tensions between the new neighbors start to rise, a new threat soon propels both clans on an epic adventure that forces them to embrace their differences, draw strength from one another, and survive together. The Croods: A New Age is directed by Joel Crawford from a screenplay by Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, Paul Fisher, and Bob Logan. The film's voice cast includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Clark Duke, Cloris Leachman, Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann, and Kelly Marie Tran.

3. Wonder Woman 1984 (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Five

Weekend: $1.6 million

$1.6 million Total: $37.7 million Diana Prince lives quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s -- an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she's come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility. Wonder Woman 1984 was directed by Patty Jenkins, who co-wrote the script with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham. The film stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen

4. Monster Hunter (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $820,000

$820,000 Total: $10.1 million Behind our world, there is another -- a world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When Lt. Artemis and her loyal soldiers are transported from our world to the new one, the unflappable lieutenant receives the shock of her life. In a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers and unstoppable, terrifying attacks, Artemis teams up with a mysterious hunter who has found a way to fight back. Based on Capcom's video game series, Monster Hunter is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson. It stars Milla Jovovich, Tony Jaa, Tip "T. I." Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta, Josh Helman, Jin Au-Yeung and Ron Perlman.

5. News of the World (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Five

Weekend : $810,000

: $810,000 Total: $9.6 million Five years after the end of the Civil War, Capt. Jefferson Kyle Kidd crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl taken by the Kiowa people. Forced to return to her aunt and uncle, Kidd agrees to escort the child across the harsh and unforgiving plains of Texas. However, the long journey soon turns into a fight for survival as the traveling companions encounter danger at every turn -- both human and natural. News of the World is directed by Paul Greengrass and stars Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel. The film is based on Paulette Jiles's 2016 novel of the same name.

6. Fatale (Photo: Lionsgate) Week Six

Weekend: $415,000

$415,000 Total: $5.2 million A married man's life turns into a living nightmare when he has a one-night stand with a manipulative woman who turns out to be a detective.



Fatale is directed by Deon Taylor, from a screenplay written by David Loughery. The film stars Hilary Swank, Michael Ealy, Mike Colter, and Geoffrey Owens.

7. Promising Young Woman (Photo: Focus Features) Week Five

Weekend : $400,000

: $400,000 Total: $3.97 million Nothing in Cassie's life is what it appears to be -- she's wickedly smart, tantalizingly cunning, and she's living a secret double life by night. Now, an unexpected encounter is about to give Cassie a chance to right the wrongs from the past. Promising Young Woman is directed by Emerald Fennell. The movie stars Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, Alison Brie, Clancy Brown, Jennifer Coolidge, Laverne Cox, and Connie Britton.

8. Our Friend (Photo: Gravitas Ventures) Opening Weekend

Total: $250,000 Our Friend tells the inspiring and extraordinary true story of the Teague family--journalist Matt, his vibrant wife Nicole and their two young daughters--and how their lives are upended by Nicole's heartbreaking diagnosis of terminal cancer. As Matt's responsibilities as caretaker and parent become increasingly overwhelming, the couple's best friend Dane Faucheux offers to come and help out. As Dane puts his life on hold to stay with his friends, the impact of this life altering decision proves greater and more profound than anyone could have imagined. Our Friend is directed by Gabriela Cowperthwaite, from a screenplay written by Brad Ingelsby, based on Matthew Teague's article "The Friend," published in Esquire. The film stars Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Casey Affleck.

9. The War WIth Grandpa (Photo: 101 Studios) Week 16

Weekend: $164,000

$164,000 Total: $19.4 million Peter and his grandpa used to be very close, but when Grandpa Jack moves in with the family, Peter is forced to give up his most prized possession: his bedroom. Peter will stop at nothing to get his room back, scheming with friends to devise a series of pranks to drive him out. However, grandpa doesn't give up easily, and it turns into an all-out war between the two. The War with Grandpa is directed by Tim Hill from a screenplay by Tom J. Astle and Matt Ember, based on Robert Kimmel Smith's novel of the same name. The film stars Robert De Niro, Oakes Fegley, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken.