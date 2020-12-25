Today is the Last Day to Stream Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max

✖

Your wish of getting to stream Wonder Woman 1984 from home is about to be renounced. Time is up for the DC sequel which was announced by the studio as being available for only 31 days on the HBO Max platform, and today marks that final day. It's been a full month since the movie was release online and in theaters on Christmas Day 2020 and starting tomorrow, Monday, January 25, will only be available to watch in theaters around the globe. Like most of the content on HBO Max though, Wonder Woman 1984 will rotate on and off the service, meaning it will eventually return. That said, WarnerMedia has not confirmed how long it will be gone so watch it again today while you still can!

Despite the lowered critical reception and the muted box office returns (which is primarily to blame on COVID-19), Warner Bros. is committed to making a third movie. Just two days after the film premiered on HBO Max the studio confirmed that Gal Gadot would be returning as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman and Patty Jenkins would be back to both write and direct the film as well. Gadot has said in a recent interview that the film will likely be in the present day, lining up it to be just after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League.

Jenkins has already hinted at Cheetah's return in Wonder Woman 3, which may not use the story she planned with WW84 co-writer Geoff Johns:

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

No release date has been set, but with Jenkins already set to make a Rogue Squadron movie for Lucasfilm with a 2024 release date, it could be a while.

What do you hope to see in Wonder Woman 3? And are you going to stream Wonder Woman 1984 one more time today? Sound off in the comments below before you do!