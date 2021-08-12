Watch: Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional in Response to Fan Love on Social Media

✖

Few stars were bigger in the '90s than Brendan Fraser, culminating in the release of his The Mummy films, though he was largely absent from high-profile projects in the 2010s, with fans elated that he's getting massive opportunities recently, resulting in Fraser himself clearly feeling overwhelmed and appreciative of the love from fans. One of the more recent projects Fraser joined is Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, with the actor himself being surprised that he has joined a project from the acclaimed filmmaker that will also star Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, the announcement of which saw fans sharing their love of the actor on social media.

During a recent conversation with TikTok user LittleLottieCosplay, Fraser joked “I think I might be sick” when discussing the talent involved with the new film.

The TikToker was quick to add, "The Internet is so behind you. We’re so supportive. There are so many people out there who love you, and we’re rooting for you, and we can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Visibly taking the support to heart, Fraser can be seen taking a moment to himself before merely retorting, "Shucks, ma’am.”

One of Fraser's most surprising and welcome returns to Hollywood came through DC Comics, starring as Robotman in Doom Patrol. The nature of the character means that Fraser himself doesn't have to show up on set as often as his co-stars, with another performer taking care of the more prosthetics-heavy sequences.

"That's Riley Shanahan wears the suit," Fraser shared on the Fake Doctors, Real Friends podcast last year. "He is a wonderful comedic performer with fantastic timing, and he is full-on playing the character through a mask. He does the heavy lifting there. I show up in an episode or two wearing pieces of that because, like I said, it breaks a lot of rules and makes its own, the way the show unfolds, but otherwise, no. I've got to be clear with you -- it's like a dream job. Somebody else wears the thing, shows up for you, and in recent months I don't even go in the studio. I can do ADR on a cell phone."

Season 3 of Doom Patrol premieres on HBO Max on September 21st.

