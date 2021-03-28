Brendan Fraser Trends on Twitter As Fans Celebrate The Mummy, Doom Patrol Star
We all know the feeling. You open up Twitter and see a favorite actor or other celebrity is trending and you have that moment of concern that something terrible has happened. But every so often someone starts to trend for good reasons and that's the case with Brendan Fraser. The beloved The Mummy and Doom Patrol star is trending on Twitter Sunday simply because fans love and appreciate the actor and want to celebrate him by sharing posts about their favorite Fraser films while talking about just how much they appreciate him and wishing him a good day.
This actually isn't the first time the actor has started trending on social media just because of fan love. While social media can often be a somewhat distressing and toxic place, Fraser's name pops up somewhat regularly with only positive sentiments. Many fans praised his older roles in films such as Blast From the Past, The Mummy, and Encino Man while others appreciate him for his role as Robotman/Cliff Steele in Doom Patrol. Man, though, just appreciate him more generally, commenting about how he remains an inspiration.
And when it comes to seeing even more of Fraser, production on Season 3 of Doom Patrol is underway so fans will get to see what's next for Cliff and the rest of the team after their face-off with Candlemaker sometime later this year.
You can read on for just a sampling of the social media love for Fraser and you can share your own thoughts in the comments.
Anytime Brendan Fraser trends, I know it is because everybody acknowledges the literal sunshine that he is. It has happened so many times now lol. Keep the love coming folks. The man deserves it and always has, it's about time we show him what he's worth 🙌🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/FGhoJ3tdAS— A WHOLE ASS MESS (@SJibbity) March 28, 2021
I can't wait for more Doom Patrol!! Brendan Fraser as Robot Man is absolutely amazing.#doompatrol #BrendanFraser #robotman pic.twitter.com/KQXj0OzYX8— Babs☮️ (@Bababaranne1) March 28, 2021
Good morning especially to Brendan Fraser. I hope he’s made aware of the outpouring of love he’s getting on Twitter. He deserves the world.— Jen DeLuca (@jaydee_ell) March 28, 2021
It's great to see all the love for Brendan Fraser but just posting pics from 20 years ago isn't fair. We love him now too! pic.twitter.com/2XdmdXjnsr— Nicole Herbert (@RdklGirl) March 28, 2021
I see Brendan Fraser trending which means I gotta tell people how I’m always feeling pic.twitter.com/e5FuRS7E04— Cloot Eastwood (@Fossclot) March 28, 2021
My forever crush, Brendan Fraser, is trending so I’m joining to give him all the love and support he deserves pic.twitter.com/TLpubIppIq— kat💜💙wonho (@_BunnyNochu_) March 28, 2021
Me logging on and seeing Brendan Fraser is trending (as he damn well should be): pic.twitter.com/yIej09rkJO— Chelsea Rose🌙 (@chelsea_burnham) March 28, 2021
In this house we love and support Brendan Fraser.
I hope he's having a good day. The man deserves it so much. https://t.co/TIIjIHJwWJ— Joseph Caserta (@JSanctuary24) March 28, 2021
Blessing your Twitter feed with Brendan Fraser and Grover 👍 pic.twitter.com/vAgcpP1Em0— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 28, 2021
Brendan Fraser trending? I love that man. pic.twitter.com/sMNLEOcumG— James (@jamesverse_) March 28, 2021