Brendan Fraser Trends on Twitter As Fans Celebrate The Mummy, Doom Patrol Star

We all know the feeling. You open up Twitter and see a favorite actor or other celebrity is trending and you have that moment of concern that something terrible has happened. But every so often someone starts to trend for good reasons and that's the case with Brendan Fraser. The beloved The Mummy and Doom Patrol star is trending on Twitter Sunday simply because fans love and appreciate the actor and want to celebrate him by sharing posts about their favorite Fraser films while talking about just how much they appreciate him and wishing him a good day.

This actually isn't the first time the actor has started trending on social media just because of fan love. While social media can often be a somewhat distressing and toxic place, Fraser's name pops up somewhat regularly with only positive sentiments. Many fans praised his older roles in films such as Blast From the Past, The Mummy, and Encino Man while others appreciate him for his role as Robotman/Cliff Steele in Doom Patrol. Man, though, just appreciate him more generally, commenting about how he remains an inspiration.

And when it comes to seeing even more of Fraser, production on Season 3 of Doom Patrol is underway so fans will get to see what's next for Cliff and the rest of the team after their face-off with Candlemaker sometime later this year.

You can read on for just a sampling of the social media love for Fraser and you can share your own thoughts in the comments.