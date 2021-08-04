Brendan Fraser's Renaissance Has Fans Celebrating Doom Patrol

On Tuesday it was announced that Brendan Fraser has joined the casts of two upcoming films, Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon and Max Barbakow's Brothers. Shortly after the news broke, fans took to social media to celebrate the so-called "Brenaissance", a comeback of sorts for the actor who largely vanished from the public eye after reaching major success in the early 2000s. But while fans are ecstatic for the beloved actor to be getting renewed success, fans are celebrating what they feel started Fraser's return to prominence: Doom Patrol.

Back in 2018, it was announced that Fraser had been cast as the voice of Cliff Steele/Robotman in then-DC Universe's Doom Patrol, taking over the role from Jake Michaels who played the character when the team debuted on Titans. Doom Patrol has since made the jump to HBO Max and the series has two seasons in the books. A third is expected later this year and Fraser's Robotman (as well as his work as a pre-Robotman Cliff) is a fan favorite.

And fans of the show want everyone to know that Fraser's comeback started there. Fans have been vocal on social media sharing their praise for the show and Fraser's work on it. Fans have a lot to say about just how great Fraser and Doom Patrol are.

As for Fraser's newly-announced movie roles, in Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon which is based on the book of the same name by David Grann, Fraser is set to play lawyer WS Hamilton. The film, according to Deadline, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and will examine the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The other film, Brothers, is said to be a comedy but no other details are yet available.

But enough about those future roles. Let's see what fans are saying about Fraser and Doom Patrol. Read on for some of our favorites and be sure to share your thoughts with us in the comments.

The first two seasons of Doom Patrol are now streaming on HBO Max. Season 3 is expected to debut later this year.